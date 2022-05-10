Empowering Beyond, Avasant's flagship event, continues today at L.A.'s premier oceanfront location, Terranea Resort, on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Featured speakers will share valuable insights on the EBS22 stage for an unforgettable exploration into the 'Quantum Acceleration Agenda'.
LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 9th at the stunning Terranea Resort on the Los Angeles coast, Avasant's annual flagship event, Empowering Beyond Summit, brought together industry executives across multiple verticals for two (2) days of peer-level networking, focused thought leadership, future-driven ideation and progressive insights. Today, the second and final day of EBS22, brings an action-packed agenda with a slate of top-level featured speakers. This year's 'Quantum Acceleration Agenda' focuses on the limitless possibilities of immersive technologies, transformational business models and human creativity.
"Day 1 of Avasant's Empowering Beyond Summit 2022 surpassed all expectations. As global thought leaders and industry pioneers took the stage in a series of innovative dialogues, we've explored tremendous opportunities for digital business transformation and emerging technologies. We look forward to a full day of inspiration and high energy on Day 2 of this annual event!" said Avasant Chairman and CEO, Kevin S. Parikh, who delivers a much-anticipated opening keynote on 'The Imagination Age'. Kevin, whose vision of the future fuses innovation, technology and business, is a best-selling author and thought leader, widely known for his unique insights on the emerging technologies creating new business, and navigating global landscapes in ever-changing digital marketplaces.
"Securing The Digital Frontier: Preparing for the Cyber Wars" is a thought-provoking fireside chat which explores the ever-changing cyber landscape and discuss ways to pre-empt, prevent and respond to cyber threats. This session will address challenges in securing and hardening the enterprise perimeter in the Digital age and discuss innovative methods and tools for pre-empting and responding to these threats.
The closing fireside chat on "The Art of the Possible in The Imagination Age" will feature key takeaways from the summit and engage in a conversation about our human future, and how 'The Imagination Age' could redefine how we live work and play.
At-A-Glance: Featured Speakers and Sessions
- Bharat Amin - CIO & EVP, Huntington Ingalls Industries - "Leading in Evolving Times: Preparing for Operational Excellence & Resiliency"
- Yuri Aguiar - Chief Enterprise Data Officer, The WPP Group - "Thriving in Disruption: Reshaping Your Business Through Digital (R)evolution"
- Panel Session: "The Future Workplace: Engineering the Office of Tomorrow"
- Panel Session: "The Future of Retail: From Omnichannel to Omniverse"
About Empowering Beyond
Avasant's Empowering Beyond Summit bring together industry leaders to ideate, connect and collaborate on issues that matter most to enterprises. This annual flagship event offers the incredible opportunity to gain insight into emergent business solutions and hear industry experts sharing first-hand accounts of the challenges and successes that are progressing enterprises forward.
Visit Empowering Beyond Summit 2022 for more information on the agenda and featured speakers.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible, client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 50 countries. Avasant's next-generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including: Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
