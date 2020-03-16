Insteel_Industries_Logo.jpg

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IIIN) today announced that its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company's second quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at https://insteelgcs.gcs-web.com/company-news/events-and-presentations and will be archived for replay.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

