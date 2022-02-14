AMSTERDAM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the #1 Hands-on Virtual IT Labs for product-led growth, has announced the appointment of T.j. Randall as Chief Customer Success Officer. T.j. will lead all customer operations including the customer success, onboarding, renewal, and customer support functions at Instruqt with a focus on building deep customer relationships and developing a thriving customer community.
"We're thrilled to have T.j. onboard! T.j. is a strategic leader and a problem solver. He has an exceptional track record of building and scaling customer success programs for high-growth tech companies," said Coert Baart, CEO at Instruqt. "As the Chief Customer Success Officer, T.j. ensures our customers get the maximum value from Instruqt while also serving as a trusted advisor & their advocate. When we understand our customers' needs better, we can shape our product to deliver greater value to them."
"I'm incredibly excited to join Instruqt. Modern buyers want a hands-on experience of your software without a high-pressure sales pitch," said T.j. "Instruqt provides immediate business value to software companies that need an easy way to demonstrate the value of their products. Software companies adopt Instruqt because it's easy, fast, and 100% browser-based. This reduces friction in the sales process and enables companies to increase their sales pipeline, grow adoption, and increase revenue."
T.j. brings over 25 years of expertise at companies like Lifeline, Philips, Mapfre, and more in customer and people experience to the Instruqt team. Most recently he served as Chief Customer Experience Officer at Digital.ai, a leader in Value Stream Management, DevOps, and Mobile Security. T.j. has also been an Instruqt advocate for several years, bringing Instruqt to XebiaLabs in 2019. Instruqt was a driving force for product adoption by helping users understand the features, functionality, and value of XebiaLabs products.
About Instruqt
Instruqt is a hands-on challenge-driven virtual IT lab platform. Making learning new technologies accessible, fun, and effective is what drives us every day. We believe that learning by doing is the best way to learn new technologies. When software companies use Instruqt, they run a fully working version of their product with data and scenarios in a sandbox. It requires only a web browser for people to access their labs. The combination of giving people the freedom to experiment with technology, guiding them using scenarios, and providing actionable feedback based on their actions, is the best way to educate people about a product. Companies like Google Cloud, Hashicorp, Puppet, Red Hat, Sysdig, Solo.io, Kasten, and others use Instruqt to create product tours, self-service demos, and training. As a result, Instruqt customers can generate millions of dollars in pipeline and account expansion without overburdening their engineering resources.
