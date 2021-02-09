PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arrow Benefits Group (ABG), the third largest benefits firm in the North Bay, announces the addition of Stuart Wallace to their executive team. His talents further strengthen the leadership expertise that has established ABG as a leader in the industry for over 35 years. Wallace brings over 12 years of experience, most notably in leading-edge use of technology to bridge the experience for both employee and employers alike. In his previous role as director of employee benefits at Vantreo Insurance, Wallace managed multiple accounts throughout California designing effective technology tools utilized for successful account management.
"In my family we were taught to give back to the community and giving back as a solution solver in the insurance industry is my way of doing just that," Wallace explains. "Understanding and navigating insurance is complex and stressful. My passion is really for helping people. My goal is to take the stress associated with insurance away from clients and step in to help."
To learn more and for straight answers to employee benefits call 707-992-3780 or visit: http://www.arrowbenefitsgroup.com.
Stuart's passion and drive to truly serve clients is perfectly matched to the vison at Arrow Benefits Group to serve our clients. Happy, engaged customers make for happy engaged staff. CEO & Managing Principal Joe Genovese affirms, "We're honored to have Stuart join our team. His knowledge and management capabilities are a huge asset to our family. ABG has grown exponentially over the years. Acquiring new talent like his enhances our ability to serve all of our clients and helps build on our strength to deepen our commitment to our North Bay communities." The client services team partners with clients to listen, learn and custom build solutions. Wallace's' dedication to the community will bolster these efforts for ABG.
About Arrow Benefits Group
Arrow Benefits Group, the third largest benefits firm in the North Bay, is a proud member of TRUE Network Advisors. Arrow Benefits Group is the single-source solution for managing the complexities of benefits with expert advice, customized programs, and personalized solutions. Arrow's innovative programs control costs and give employees a greater sense of financial and emotional security. For straight answers to employee benefits call 707-992-3780 or visit http://www.arrowbenefitsgroup.com.
For the latest updates and news on COVID-19, see our dedicated portal at http://www.arrowbenefitsgroup.com
About Patriot Growth Insurance Services
Co-Founded by ABG in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its first year of operation, Patriot was ranked the 53rd largest insurance broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 800 employees operating in 70 locations across 18 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers growth capital, resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot's unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit http://www.patriotgis.com.
