PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InSync Training, the leading provider of live virtual and blended corporate training and facilitation programs today, announced tremendous company growth of virtual classroom services (facilitation, production, and instructional design) with year-over-year revenue growth of 200%. Much of the growth comes from the rapid shift from in-person learning to virtual learning environments in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020 InSync more than tripled its client base, expanded its suite of virtual learning technology, tripled employee count, and increased its number of independent contractors to its global staff by 150%. The company now has a global presence adding facilitators in Australia, Asia and Europe. This continued company momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for the virtual and blended learning initiatives delivered by InSync.
The company also announced the appointment of several new positions. Karen Vieth was appointed as Director of Services. Erika Melmed as Director of Operations and two new marketing managers, Cindy Earl and Sheri Hunter, were added.
"Our rapid growth is the result of our dominant position in the L&D space, especially in the virtual learning segment," said Jennifer Hofmann, CEO and founder of InSync. "When the corporate world had to pivot to virtual quickly in 2020, we became the popular kids on the playground because we have been doing this successfully for 20 years."
Virtual training has become a primary focus for businesses. According to Forbes.com, the transformation to digital has been rapid in all areas, but the progression in L&D over the past 10 months is arguably greater than that seen over the last 10 years.
Hofmann predicts as we emerge from the pandemic, organizational training requirements will continue to heavily leverage virtual training as a delivery method, and that the virtual training market will continue to grow. "Fundamentally, the efficiencies realized by bringing people together virtually are now widely recognized – the idea of flying somewhere for a two-day training program will be much harder to justify." Hofmann stresses that face-to-face training still has a fundamental role to play in learning and development (and notes that people will just "want to get together" once the pandemic is managed), but there will be a heavy emphasis on making face-to-face worthwhile, and not the default method of training delivery, noting "There will be a need to make face-to-face training more meaningful and relevant. Companies will need to justify the expense of traditional travel to conferences and events."
About InSync Training
Founded in 2000, InSync Training, a WBENC and WEConnect certified woman-owned small business (WOSB), sets standards for live virtual and blended learning. Widely recognized as a global innovator in new and evolving learning and professional development techniques, we create, model, and implement modern training best practices.
