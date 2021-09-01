PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer Hofmann, Founder and President of InSync Training, will present a session on "Going Global? Enhance HR Outreach and Compliance using the Virtual Classroom" at the Virtual Tech Symposium presented by HR.com taking place on October 4-8, 2021. The annual event brings together HR professionals to discover strategies and technologies that will enable them to transform HR functions to deliver for people and organizations.
Virtual training has become a primary focus for businesses. According to Forbes.com the transformation to digital has been rapid in all areas, but the progression in L&D over the past 10 months is arguably greater than that seen over the last 10 years.
Once the COVID pandemic shut down offices and quarantined us in our homes, virtual training exploded overnight. As more organizations adopt a 'virtual first' approach to their global learning strategies, we need to move beyond the webinar. Virtual training offerings need to evolve to support a more global workforce that works in remote teams. Programs need to be designed to be culturally aware, engaging, and relevant to the workforce. And logistically, they need to be scalable and accessible to thousands (tens of thousands!) of employees.
"I am very excited to speak on the topic of "Going Global - Enhance HR Outreach and Compliance using the Virtual Classroom," said InSync's Jennifer Hofmann. "The pandemic forced virtual classrooms into the spotlight. Now that this delivery format is almost universally accepted as a valid training methodology, it's time to move past the 'point and click' of how to use the software and start to talk about how to use it to teach. My HR.com session will demonstrate how external factors impact the learner experience, how to globally scale programs, and how to ensure your learners are engaged. This critical conversation will help to ensure global virtual training implementation supports employees and the business."
