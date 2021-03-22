CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inte Q, a customer engagement agency, has recently announced it has earned Snowflake Select Partner status. The partnership's goal is to further Inte Q's expertise in developing, configuring, and launching Snowflake data warehouse solutions that drive optimal customer experiences for clients. With this relationship Inte Q will continue to strengthen its advanced data analytics and marketing optimization capabilities with a large-scale cloud-based data platform like Snowflake.
"As a technology-agnostic company, Inte Q has always focused on leveraging the best available technologies to optimize customer data insights. Our relationship with Snowflake lets us expand the value proposition that we offer our own clients while also expanding the possibilities available to existing Snowflake customers" stated Chris Duncan, President, Inte Q
Since its beginnings, Inte Q has maximized the value of customer data for their clients. The Snowflake Select partnership is a natural step in continuing to achieve this mission, providing users with a data warehousing solution that is as accessible as it is versatile.
Snowflake comes to the partnership as a recognized leader in Gartner's 2019 report, "Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics." The recognition acknowledges Snowflake's industry-leading architecture and contribution to the data economy, as well as its strong customer focus.
"Snowflake is like a turbo engine for data," says Jeremy Griffith, Senior Vice President of Activation and Data Science at Inte Q. "It's an incredibly versatile, fully managed platform that makes it easy to store, access, share, and manage data across multiple workflows and applications. Plus, because it's cloud technology, it's extremely scalable for growing organizations."
As a Snowflake partner, Inte Q has already delivered measurable results for several clients including a leading natural foods grocery store chain and a leading provider of marketing communications software, that is one of the fastest growing Martech organizations in Florida.
To learn more about what Inte Q has in the pipeline for this new partnership, visit https://inteqinsights.com/snowflake-partner.
About Inte Q
Inte Q helps client companies optimize customer engagement and build valuable, lasting relationships. By analyzing customer data through the application of advanced machine learning and data processing tools, Inte Q offers strategic recommendations and actionable plans to help companies reach their goals. Inte Q's hands-on client partnerships simplify customer relationship management and help organizations accelerate their business growth.
Media Contact
Nicole Davolt, Inte Q, +1 6308808386, ndavolt@inteqinsights.com
SOURCE Inte Q