NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, today announced its selection for the YouTube Measurement Partner Program (YTMP), building on the company's growing partnership with Google. The YTMP program was created to offer advertisers an array of trusted independent solutions for driving and measuring marketing performance on YouTube.
IAS was selected for the 'brand suitability & contextual targeting' and 'brand safety reporting' verticals. The combination of these categories gives clients proactive protection and granular control through IAS's channel inclusion lists and holistic media quality insight offerings. IAS is the only third-party verification company offering both suitability & contextual targeting and brand safety reporting at scale on YouTube.
"It is an honor to be one of the few trusted partners selected for inclusion within YTMP and IAS is proud to be long-standing strategic partners with Google," said Tony Marlow, Chief Marketing Officer, IAS. "Together, we can deliver an ecosystem where brands advertise with the confidence that they are appearing adjacent to brand-suitable YouTube videos and channels. This puts us at the forefront of building innovative solutions that move the entire industry forward."
YTMP profvides quality and choice for optimizing and measuring performance and helps marketers reach their customers on YouTube. Each partner in the program was vetted by YouTube to ensure that their measurement solutions provide accurate data to its customers.
IAS has been a preferred partner of Google's Measurement Partner program since 2018 and has since grown this alliance. As a YTMP partner, IAS will receive exclusive training and resources, technical support, and product tools to continue enhancing its YouTube offering. IAS will continue to support Google in establishing industry-leading standards and advanced solutions for advertisers.
About IAS
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.