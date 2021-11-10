(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)

 By Integral Ad Science, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. ("IAS") (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We achieved impressive results in the third quarter as we deepened our partnerships with marketers, publishers, and platforms to maximize their target outcomes," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "IAS was first-to-market last year with programmatic contextual targeting solutions at scale. Even more customers adopted our Context Control offering this quarter as they prepare for a cookie-less world. In addition, we expect to advance our leadership in digital media quality in high-growth areas including CTV through our acquisition of Publica in the third quarter as well as in social media where we recently launched our brand safety solution for in-feed video ads on TikTok."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $79.0 million, a 32% increase compared to $60.0 million in the prior-year period.
  • Advertiser direct revenue was $34.4 million, a 15% increase compared to $30.0 million in the prior-year period.
  • Programmatic revenue was $33.7 million, a 49% increase compared to $22.6 million in the prior-year period.
  • Supply side revenue increased to $10.8 million which includes a partial quarter contribution from Publica, compared to $7.3 million in the prior-year period.
  • International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $28.7 million, a 25% increase compared to $22.9 million in the prior-year period, or 36% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Gross profit was $65.2 million, a 31% increase compared to $49.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 82% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss was $9.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in the prior-year-period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $25.4 million compared to $18.5 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 32% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $63.8 million at September 30, 2021. During the third quarter, IAS replaced its existing credit facility with a new $300 million credit facility on more favorable terms.

Recent Business Highlights

  • IAS has been accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for impression and viewability measurement and reporting of display and video ads across Facebook and Instagram. The accreditation is further recognition of marketers' reliance on IAS and its advanced technology to drive much needed transparency along with greater outcomes for their campaigns on social platforms.
  • IAS launched IAS Signal, its new unified global reporting platform that delivers the data and insights advertisers and publishers need to manage their digital campaigns. IAS Signal incorporates several feature updates into one powerful platform, while setting a foundation for future innovation.
  • IAS launched its new brand safety solution for in-feed video ads on TikTok, initially available in the U.S., France, and Germany, with additional markets expected soon. Brands including L'Oreal participated in the successful beta program.
  • IAS released its latest Media Quality Report for H1 2021. The report showed that advertisers across the Americas achieved brand safety wins, while connected TV (CTV) viewability rates remained strong and desktop ads were more susceptible to ad fraud issues globally.
  • IAS was the first ad verification provider to partner with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) to help marketers avoid misinformation content based on GDI's standards. This partnership is the latest example of how IAS protects brands from running ads on sites that have been identified for misinformation.
  • Innovid expanded its partnership with IAS to maximize cross-device measurement, including CTV. IAS's unified video solution gives Innovid clients access to reporting based on IAS metrics for invalid traffic as well as additional performance data.
  • Viant expanded its partnership with IAS and integrated IAS's CTV fraud pre-bid solution into the Adelphic DSP to enhance CTV fraud protection capabilities for brands and agencies.
  • Publica continued to forge strong partnerships across the CTV landscape and announced new integrations with LiveRamp and Smart AdServer.

Financial Outlook

"We continued to drive revenue and margin performance in the third quarter while investing in our technology and people," said Joe Pergola, CFO of IAS. "We realized double-digit growth in the period and extended our global footprint in new and existing markets. We also strengthened our balance sheet by improving our leverage ratio with access to capital on more favorable terms. Looking forward to our fourth quarter and the holiday season, we expect to continue our business momentum as highlighted by our increased full-year outlook."

IAS is providing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and increasing its full-year outlook:

Quarter Ending December 31, 2021:

  • Total revenue in the range of $94 million to $96 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $28 million to $30 million

Year Ending December 31, 2021:

  • Total revenue in the range of $315 million to $317 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $98 million to $100 million

* See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" section herein for an explanation of these measures.

 

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND UNIT DATA)



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

63,777





$

51,734



Restricted cash



213





187



Accounts receivable, net



45,589





45,418



Unbilled receivables



27,128





28,083



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



10,154





4,101



Total current assets



146,861





129,523



Property and equipment, net



1,417





2,243



Internal use software, net



17,511





12,322



Intangible assets, net



265,303





243,348



Goodwill



649,780





458,586



Other long-term assets



4,010





3,557



Total assets



$

1,084,882





$

849,579



LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS'/STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$

43,099





$

38,789



Due to related party



62





150



Capital leases payable



50





325



Deferred revenue



568





1,144



Total current liabilities



43,779





40,408



Accrued rent



1,754





1,827



Net deferred tax liability



53,035





24,794



Long-term debt



232,682





351,071



Total liabilities



331,250





418,100



Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)









Members'/Stockholders' Equity









Units, $4.1322314 par value, 0 units authorized at September 30, 2021, 0 units and 134,039,494 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively







553,717



Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020









Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021, 153,940,553 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020



154







Additional paid-in-capital(1)



762,470







Accumulated other comprehensive income



788





4,523



Accumulated deficit(1)



(9,780)





(126,761)



Total members'/stockholders' equity



753,632





431,479



Total liabilities and members'/stockholders' equity



$

1,084,882





$

849,579







(1)

Balances prior to the Company's conversion to a Delaware corporation have been reclassified to additional paid-in capital to give effect to the corporate conversion described in Note 1.

 

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue



$

79,014





$

59,964





$

221,041





$

162,326



Operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)



13,846





10,180





38,191





28,091



Sales and marketing



19,574





13,519





63,387





48,643



Technology and development



14,609





11,107





47,554





36,169



General and administrative



16,089





6,863





57,680





22,449



Depreciation and amortization



16,100





16,434





45,098





49,185



Total operating expenses



80,218





58,103





251,910





184,537



Operating income (loss)



(1,204)





1,861





(30,869)





(22,211)



Interest expense, net



(5,753)





(7,795)





(17,880)





(23,748)



Loss on extinguishment of debt



(3,721)









(3,721)







Net loss before benefit from income taxes



(10,678)





(5,934)





(52,470)





(45,959)



Benefit from income taxes



898





1,486





4,855





10,616



Net loss



$

(9,780)





$

(4,448)





$

(47,615)





$

(35,343)



Net loss per share – basic and diluted (1):



$

(0.06)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.34)





$

(0.26)



Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding



151,988,054





134,039,202





140,016,260





134,047,188



Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(2,549)





1,761





(3,735)





1,037



Total comprehensive loss



$

(12,329)





$

(2,687)





$

(51,350)





$

(34,306)







(1)

Amounts for periods prior to the Company's conversion to a Delaware corporation have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the corporate conversion described in Note 1.

 

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN MEMBERS'/ STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021







Common Stock

















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT

UNITS AND SHARES)



Shares



Amount



Additional

paid-in

capital



Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Accumulated

deficit



Total

stockholders'

equity

Balance, July 1, 2021



134,203,403





$

134





$

430,368





$

3,337





$





$

433,839



RSUs vested



26,931









150













150



Stock-based compensation











7,984













7,984



Foreign currency translation adjustment















(2,549)









(2,549)



Net loss



















(9,780)





(9,780)



Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs



16,821,330





17





274,340













274,357



Issuance of common stock for the acquisition of Publica



2,888,889





3





49,628













49,631



Balance, September 30, 2021



153,940,553





$

154





$

762,470





$

788





$

(9,780)





$

753,632



 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021







Member's Interest



Common Stock

















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT

UNITS AND SHARES)



Units(1)



Amount



Shares



Amount



Additional

paid-in

capital



Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Accumulated

deficit



Total

members'/

stockholders'

equity

Balance, January 1, 2021



134,039,494





$

553,717









$





$





$

4,523





$

(126,761)





$

431,479



Repurchase of units



(99,946)





(413)





















(791)





(1,204)



Units vested



17,486































Option exercises



246,369





1,075













3,360













4,435



Foreign currency translation adjustment























(3,735)









(3,735)



Net loss prior to corporate conversion



























(37,832)





(37,832)



Conversion to Delaware corporation (Note 1)



(134,203,403)





(554,379)





134,203,403





134





388,860









165,385







Stock-based compensation



















46,132











46,132



RSUs vested











26,931









150













150



Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs











16,821,330





17





274,340













274,357



Issuance of common stock for the acquisition of Publica











2,888,889





3





49,628













49,631



Net loss



























(9,780)





(9,780)



Balance, September 30, 2021







$





153,940,553





$

154





$

762,470





$

788





$

(9,780)





$

753,632







(1)

Amounts for periods prior to the Company's conversion to a Delaware corporation have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the corporate conversion described in Note 1.

 

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN MEMBERS'/STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020







Member's Interest

















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT UNITS AND SHARES)



Units(1)



Amount



Additional

paid-in

capital



Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Accumulated

deficit



Total

members'

equity

Balance, July 1, 2020



134,050,576





$

553,778





$





$

(549)





$

(125,272)





$

427,957



Repurchase of units



(14,762)





(61)













(10)





(71)



Foreign currency translation adjustment















1,761









1,761



Net loss



















(4,448)





(4,448)



Balance, September 30, 2020



134,035,814





$

553,717





$





$

1,212





$

(129,730)





$

425,199







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020







Member's Interest

















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT UNITS AND SHARES)



Units(1)



Amount



Additional

paid-in

capital



Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)



Accumulated

deficit



Total

members'

equity

Balance, January 1, 2020



134,034,604





$

553,862





$





$

175





$

(94,365)





$

459,672



Repurchase of units



(35,090)





(145)













(22)





(167)



Units vested



36,300























Foreign currency translation adjustment















1,037









1,037



Net loss

















(35,343)





(35,343)



Balance, September 30, 2020



134,035,814





$

553,717





$





$

1,212





$

(129,730)





$

425,199







(1)

Amounts for periods prior to the Company's conversion to a Delaware corporation have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the corporate conversion described in Note 1.

 

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(IN THOUSANDS)



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss



$

(47,615)





$

(35,343)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities









Depreciation and amortization



45,098





49,185



Stock-based compensation



49,673







Deferred tax benefit



(9,966)





(12,431)



Extinguishment of debt



3,721







Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,020





1,024



Allowance for doubtful accounts



764





1,647



Non-cash interest expense



394





3,351



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired business:









Decrease in accounts receivable



774





2,581



Decrease in unbilled receivables



703





1,542



Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets



(6,151)





(86)



Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets



(574)





81



Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses



220





6,644



Decrease in due to related party



(62)





(587)



Increase in accrued rent



220





162



Decrease in deferred revenue



(563)





(1,112)



Net cash provided by operating activities



37,656





16,659



Cash flows from investing activities:









Payment for the acquisition of Publica, net of acquired cash



(166,204)







Purchase of property and equipment



(636)





(447)



Acquisition and development of internal use software



(10,011)





(7,568)



Net cash used in investing activities



(176,851)





(8,015)



Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions



281,589







Payments for offering costs



(4,728)







Repayment of long-term debt



(355,934)







Proceeds from the New Revolver



235,000







Payments for debt issuance costs



(2,318)







Principal payments on capital lease obligations



(275)





(1,333)



Cash paid for unit repurchases



(1,202)





(167)



Exercise of stock options



1,075







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



153,207





(1,500)



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



14,012





7,144



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2,042)





551



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



54,721





30,370



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of period



$

66,691





$

38,065



Supplemental Disclosures:









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest



$

17,109





$

15,224



Taxes



$

1,438





$

674



Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Deferred offering costs accrued, not yet paid



$

2,506





$



Assets acquired under capital leases



$





$

212



Property and equipment acquired included in accounts payable



$

11





$

88



Internal use software acquired included in accounts payable



$

682





$

894



Conversion of members' equity to additional paid-in capital



$

165,385





$



Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use supplemental measures of our performance, which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate our business and monitor ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, benefit from income taxes, acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, IPO readiness costs and other one-time, non-recurring costs such as losses due to extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period divided by the revenue for that period presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our shareholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons, they are useful to management, as discussed below, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures.

IAS is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measure, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of IAS's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net loss, is presented below. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non- GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



(IN THOUSANDS)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net loss



$

(9,780)





$

(4,448)





$

(47,615)





$

(35,343)



Depreciation and amortization



16,100





16,434





45,098





49,185



Stock-based compensation



8,141









49,673







Interest expense, net



5,753





7,795





17,880





23,748



Benefit from income taxes



(898)





(1,486)





(4,855)





(10,616)



Acquisition, restructuring and integration costs



2,314





171





4,893





2,022



IPO readiness costs (a)



56









1,094







Loss on extinguishment of debt



3,721









3,721







Adjusted EBITDA



$

25,407





$

18,466





$

69,889





$

28,996



Revenue



$

79,014





$

59,964





$

221,041





$

162,326



Net loss margin



(12)

%



(7)

%



(22)

%



(22)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



32

%



31

%



32

%



18

%





(a)

IPO readiness costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 consist of third-party costs incurred in preparation and completion of our IPO.

 

Operating Expenses Excluding Stock-Based Compensation 

(Non-GAAP)



(IN THOUSANDS)

Operating

Expenses



Stock-Based

Compensation



Operating

Expenses

excluding stock-

based

compensation



Operating

Expenses









Three Months

Ended,



Three Months

Ended,



Three Months

Ended,



Three Months

Ended,







September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



$ Change

% Change

Costs of revenue

$

13,846





$

48





$

13,798





$

10,180





$

3,618



36

%

Sales and marketing

$

19,574





$

2,419





$

17,155





$

13,519





$

3,636



27

%

Technology and development

$

14,609





$

1,820





$

12,789





$

11,107





$

1,682



15

%

General and administrative

$

16,089





$

3,854





$

12,235





$

6,863





$

5,372



78

%

Depreciation and amortization

$

16,100









$

16,100





$

16,434





$

(334)



(2)

%

Total operating expenses

$

80,218





$

8,141





$

72,077





$

58,103





$

13,974



24

%

Conference Call and Webcast Information

IAS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial U.S./Canada Toll-Free: 877-313-2138 International: 470-495-9538 Conference ID: 9022607. The webcast will be available live on IAS's investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to our estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or our plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: (i) the adverse effect on our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from the current COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturns; (ii) our dependence on the overall demand for advertising; (iii) our dependence on the overall demand for advertising; (iv) a failure to innovate or make the right investment decisions; (v) our failure to maintain or achieve industry accreditation standards; (vi) our ability to compete successfully with our current or future competitors in an intensely competitive market; (vii) our dependence on integrations with advertising platforms, demand-side providers ("DSPs") and proprietary platforms that we do not control; (viii) our international expansion; (ix) our ability to expand into new channels; (x) our ability to sustain our profitability and revenue growth rate decline; (xi) risks that our customers do not pay or choose to dispute their invoices; (xii) risks of material changes to revenue share agreements with certain DSPs; (xiii) the impact that any future acquisitions, strategic investments, or alliances may have on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; (xiv) interruption by man-made problems such as terrorism, computer viruses, or social disruption impacting advertising spending; and (xv) other factors disclosed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" Prospectus filed with the SEC on July 1, 2021 in connection with our initial public offering. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance  will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer / Lally Zirkle

ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:

Julie Nicholson

jnicholson@integralads.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integral-ad-science-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301421622.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.