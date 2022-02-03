DENVER, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM) announced the five recipients of its College Game Changers sponsorship in support of walk-on student athletes and other under-the-radar athletes in lower-profile sports. The college athletes include Emma Winters, a freshman acrobatics and tumbling athlete at Gannon University; Levi Dorsey, a senior football player at North Carolina State; Meiko Pearson, a sophomore volleyball player at Missouri University Science & Technology; Nico Magri, a fifth-year graduate student football player at the University of Colorado, Boulder; and Trey Hurlburt, a senior basketball player at the University Nevada, Las Vegas. The College Game Changers sponsorship was launched in response to last year's NCAA policy change that now allows college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), and is intended to provide support to those who do not have access to traditional athletic scholarships or sponsorships.
"The journey for college athletes to gain NIL rights has been a personal 20-year battle for me, so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support a new generation of college athletes achieve their goals with Integrate's College Game Changers sponsorship," said Jeremy Bloom, CEO and co-founder of Integrate. "Our first class of College Game Changers are an inspiring roster of hard-working student athletes from across the country who exhibit grit, tenacity, and boundless potential and I am excited to introduce their stories and support their dreams."
- Emma Winters is a walk-on acrobatics & tumbling athlete at Gannon University from Shelby Township, MI. Acrobatics and Tumbling is a new and emerging NCAA sport. She is studying to become a physician assistant.
- Levi Dorsey is an unrecruited walk-on football player at North Carolina State from Louisburg, NC. He is a business major and has been on the NC State football team as a walk-on for three seasons. This sponsorship will be used for school and to visit his mother, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.
- Meiko Pearson is a volleyball player at Missouri University of Science & Technology from Overland Park, KS. She is majoring in pre-med and has earned her Certified Nursing Aide license. As a division II athlete with limited scholarship support, this sponsorship will be used to support her studies.
- Nico Magri is a walk-on football player at University of Colorado, Boulder from Boulder, CO and grew up around CU. He double majored in Operations Management and Finance and is currently working toward a master's degree in organizational leadership.
- Trey Hurlburt is a preferred walk-on basketball player at University of Nevada, Las Vegas from Las Vegas. It has been his lifelong dream to play basketball for the team he had grown up rooting for. He is a UNLV scholar athlete, made the dean's list, and earned Mountain West Scholar Athlete last year alongside a 3.7 GPA.
Bloom has been a longtime public advocate for student athlete rights. As both an Olympic skier and University of Colorado Boulder football player in the early 2000s, Bloom was declared ineligible by the NCAA to play college football because he had accepted ski endorsements that funded his Olympic skiing career. In his two-decades-long fight for student athlete rights, Bloom has taken the NCAA to court, testified before Congressional panels, and most recently, collaborated with Vice TV and Pulse Films to produce the documentary "Vice Versa: College $ports, Inc." about the NCAA's exploitation of student athletes.
To learn more about Integrate's College Game Changers and the sponsorship program, please visit our blog, "Introducing Integrate's Inaugural Class of College Game Changers."
About Jeremy Bloom
Jeremy Bloom, CEO of Integrate, is the only athlete in history to ski in the Olympics and get drafted into the NFL. He is a three-time World Champion, two-time Olympic skier, eleven-time World Cup gold medalist and the youngest member ever inducted into The United States Skiing Hall of Fame. He was also an All-American University of Colorado Boulder football player and played professional football as a wide receiver and return specialist in the National Football League for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is the author of Fueled by Failure: Using Detours and Defeats to Power Progress (Entrepreneur Press, 2015). He is also the founder of Wish of a Lifetime, a charity that grants lifelong wishes to senior citizens.
About Integrate
Integrate is the leader in Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category to help B2B marketers develop and deliver an omnichannel demand strategy, convert customer and prospect data records to revenue, and drive marketing ROI. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Over the past decade, Integrate has evolved from solving the complex challenges across each demand generation channel to powering account-based, buyer-driven omnichannel experiences. Today, Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform helps marketers orchestrate connected buying experiences that drive qualified conversations at scale, simplify ABM management, and accelerate revenue generation. For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact
Erica Perng, Integrate, +1 2012814761, erica.perng@integrate.com
SOURCE Integrate