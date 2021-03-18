BURLINGAME, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduling and Information Services, Inc (SIS), is a project planning and project controls firm dedicated to enhancing project performance for their clients by improving communications and providing data in a transparent and collaborative platform. SIS recently selected ARES PRISM project cost management software to improve their cost projection and earned value management on a large multi-building, multi-contractor project.
SIS focuses on delivering integrated project planning, CPM scheduling, risk analysis and project controls for design, construction, and maintenance clients with industrial, commercial, municipal, infrastructure, and multi-unit residential projects. They are supporting a client owner on a very complex program and were asked to evaluate ways to help improve the monthly and annual spend forecasts of the construction portion of the project. There are multiple projects, owner groups, managing groups, general contractors and dozens of schedules and spreadsheets being utilized in a variety of ways.
SIS utilizes Primavera P6 to manage a master schedule and previously managed project cost data with spreadsheets, taking actual cost data and updates from their contractors and updating their master schedule accordingly. Seeking to increase efficiency and deliver time-phased budgets to their clients, they chose to by implement a project controls system that natively integrates with Primavera P6. SIS decided to implement ARES PRISM's cost management module, PRISM Cost.
"Due to the differing schedule specifications, schedule detail and contractor experience with cost loaded schedules, we determined that PRISM Cost is our best option for bringing the cost data and schedule information together without having to force detailed resource loading back on to the general contractors," Tony Bolstad, CFO/Project Controls Manager at Scheduling and Information Systems, said. "We are early in the implementation phase, but it is going very well, and the ARES PRISM team has been extremely helpful in guiding our setup and getting us trained in the system. Our team has been involved in ERP system implementations in the past and feel that this is one of the best processes we've been involved with. We highly recommend the ARES PRISM team."
Within PRISM Cost, SIS will be able to roll up multiple activities to one control account and standardize processes, effectively reducing the labor attached project cost management. With PRISM Cost, SIS will manage budgeting, resource planning, time-phasing, progress and performance measurement, earned value management, and forecasting in one centralized location.
"By implementing a project controls system, SIS will be able to move away from spreadsheets and increase efficiency and data accuracy with a time-phased budget," Geoff Stubson, Chief Financial Officer at ARES PRISM, said. "We realize how intensive it can be to manage multi-building, multi-contractor projects and are eager to support them with our cost management tool."
ARES PRISM software is utilized across many sectors including telecommunications, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, utilities, mining, construction, and more to manage the performance of projects at every stage all within a single platform. Clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing the ARES PRISM products they need to fit their portfolio, whether it is estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document management, contract management, field management, executive dashboards, or our integration platform.
About Scheduling Information Services, Inc:
Scheduling and Information Services, Inc., is a Northwest based project planning and project controls firm providing CPM scheduling services, schedule analysis, scheduling training, project controls, project management training, and project information services for industrial and commercial construction projects throughout the United States and internationally. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Washington, SIS is certified as a DBE/WBE company in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Texas, and Georgia, as well as certified nationally by WBENC. Over the past 10 years, SIS has grown to include projects in 4 countries and 13 US states. Learn more at https://www.1sis.com.
About ARES PRISM:
ARES PRISM is enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. ARES PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance with proven project controls software. Learn more at https://www.aresprism.com.
