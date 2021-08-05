PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Communications, producer of the Integrative Healthcare Symposium, announced the cancellation of the 2021 conference, which was scheduled to take place on September 18-20, 2021. The decision was made after the organizers recently learned that, due to the ongoing pandemic, the New York Hilton Midtown temporarily suspended operations and could not guarantee it would be open in time to host the 2021 Symposium.
"We were looking forward to hosting an in-person event for our integrative healthcare community and worked diligently over the past several months seeking ways to make the September 2021 edition happen safely," said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications. "We are now focused completely on preparing for 2022 and we can't wait to bring our integrative healthcare community back together next year in New York."
The 2022 edition of the Integrative Healthcare Symposium will proceed as scheduled from February 17-19, 2022, at the New York Hilton Midtown, NY and feature Andrew Weil, MD, as Keynote Speaker. The Conference will follow the same date pattern as in previous years, with a pre-conference on Wednesday, February 16 and a conference program and exhibit hall opening on Thursday, February 17 and ending Saturday, February 19, 2022.
