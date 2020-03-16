SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) today announces its Certificate Management Service (CMS) has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to deliver V2X certificates to V2X RSUs and OBUs throughout the state. This CMS issues IEEE 1609.2 compliant certificates to both DSRC and C-V2X devices and is tied to the ISS Root CA that was created under the WebTrust for Certification Authorities auditing framework, the same framework used to assure the secure and safe operations of the underlying security of Internet e-commerce activity. This Root CA together with the ISS CMS, collectively known as the Security Credential Management System (SCMS), will serve the needs of Tennessee's V2X SmartWay system.
The TDOT V2X SmartWay CMS will provide the security underpinning needed to deploy V2X technology along roadways and in vehicles throughout the state. "Confidence in the security of connected vehicles is key to their successful introduction onto our roads. The creation of a world-class V2X ecosystem in Tennessee creates vital protection for vehicle communications from Memphis to Bristol. TDOT is excited to be working with local municipalities across the state of Tennessee and ISS to help pave the way for secure connected transport on our roads," says Brad Freeze, TDOT Traffic Operations Director (www.smartway.tn.gov, www.ghsiss.com/v2x/TDOT).
"Tennessee has now taken a leadership role in the deployment of secure V2X technologies and ISS looks forward to supporting Tennessee's rollout of this life-saving technology. Tennessee's experiences and learnings can help inform the use of secure V2X systems across the US and around the world, as well as help guide global technical and operational standards. This will help ensure that the needs of Tennessee are harmonized with other states and the automobile manufacturers," says David Sequino, Co-Founder and President of INTEGRITY Security Services.
ISS CMS provides a highly scalable system for issuing security credentials to C-ITS components. These include On-Board Units (OBUs) and Roadside Units (RSUs), as well as tools used by traffic management authorities. "ISS is pleased to work with Tennessee to assure that its V2X SmartWay system provides its citizens with a secure, reliable and scalable V2X ecosystem while providing the necessary privacy protections," says Bill Lattin, Chief Security Architect of INTEGRITY Security Services.
The ISS CMS is the de facto standard and global leader serving more Connected Vehicle projects than any other SCMS in the world. The ISS CMS is the only SCMS scalable to meet Global needs for production. The ISS CMS can scale to 150B certificates annually making it the largest Public Key Infrastructure ever conceived.
ISS CMS has now been utilized to create two national-level credential management systems. In 2017, ISS delivered the Root CA and Certificate Management System which actively serve North American connected vehicle projects. This Root CA has attained and maintained the WebTrust for Certification Authorities Trust Services Seal. And now in 2019, ISS has delivered Australia's Queensland C-ITS Security Credential Management System (AU CCMS) which includes a Root CA. In addition to these production-grade systems, ISS provides the SCMS/C-ITS CMS infrastructures used throughout the world in various pilots, trials, and research projects.
About INTEGRITY Security Services
INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software, established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from secure ECU platforms to large-scale public key management systems to supply chain security solutions. As the leading V2X certificate provider, ISS operates the V2X Root CA and provides its V2X Certificate Management Service (CMS) to both DSRC and C-V2X OBUs and RSUs used in USDOT CV Pilots and other State and Local DOT projects across the United States. For more information, please visit www.ghsiss.com.
