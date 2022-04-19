Companies Team Up to Help Provide Secure, End-to-End Data Protection, Enabling Financial Services Companies to Securely Collaborate in Fraud Prevention
SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BOSTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FiVerity, Inc., a provider of digital fraud prevention solutions, Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multi-cloud security company and Intel® Corporation (INTC) have brought Confidential Computing to financial services to address digital identity fraud, one of the biggest problems facing the industry today. FiVerity's holistic fraud defense platform will now employ the latest in data privacy technology to revolutionize digital fraud defenses among banks and financial institutions, giving users a new level of security and control over the personally identifiable information (PII) used to analyze and detect fraud.
Securing identities through the protection of PII is critical for fraud prevention. According to a recent study by the Identity Theft Resource Center, 1.5 billion PII elements were exposed in the past three years alone. These compromised identities then end up on the dark web and in the hands of fraudsters. Though protocols exist to protect data in transit (moving over a network connection) and at rest (in storage and databases), only Confidential Computing addresses critical data security by encrypting data in use — during processing or runtime. Sensitive data is processed in fortified hardware memory, called "enclaves," reducing its exposure to attacks and potential data breaches.
By employing Confidential Computing, FiVerity focuses on the challenge of securing private information while it is in use during digital fraud detection. The FiVerity solution relies on Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX), to provide financial institutions with a new level of protection for sensitive customer data, and improved control over its access. Fortanix enables FiVerity's platform to run within Confidential Computing environments, verifies the integrity of those environments, and manages the SGX application lifecycle. This combined platform enables financial institutions to analyze intelligence on fraud activity without exposing PII, keeping banks in compliance with security and privacy requirements and reducing their exposure to digital fraud.
"Confidential Computing is an initiative that requires leaders across the hardware and software industries in order to be successful," added Mike Blalock, General Manager, Financial Services Industry at Intel. "We're proud that Intel SGX has become a crucial component for Confidential Computing initiatives across so many Fortune 500 companies, and are excited to work with FiVerity and Fortanix to bring this capability to the fight against digital fraud in the financial services industry."
"We're excited to work with FiVerity and Intel to expand Confidential Computing in the financial services industry, where the need is compelling in a variety of use cases," said Ambuj Kumar, CEO of Fortanix. "With Fortanix, FiVerity was able to incorporate Confidential Computing into its platform quickly to further protect customer identities. We believe that digital fraud detection is a particularly important and timely challenge for the industry which can be addressed with this technology."
"To effectively fight digital fraud, the financial services industry needs to embrace better data privacy protocols," said Greg Woolf, CEO and Founder of FiVerity. "We believe Confidential Computing's success in industries such as healthcare can be successfully replicated, protecting private information while enabling improved digital fraud detection and prevention. We're proud to team with Intel and Fortanix to bring this capability to market."
Upcoming Webinar
FiVerity, Intel and Fortanix will be participating in a webinar, hosted by leading publication American Banker and entitled "Fighting Digital Fraud with Confidential Computing," which will highlight how Confidential Computing technologies and approaches can be used to help detect and prevent digital fraud. The webinar is scheduled for May 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm EDT, and will feature a live discussion on the impact of this new approach. To register, please visit this link.
Resources:
● What is Confidential Computing?
● Confidential Computing: Security for the Cloud Age
● Confidential Computing Consortium Whitepapers and Reports
About Fortanix
Fortanix is the data-first security company. As the industry's first and largest provider of Confidential Computing solutions, Fortanix decouples data security from infrastructure. Fortanix solutions empower organizations with centralized controls to secure data spread across clouds, applications, SaaS, databases, and data centers. Enterprises worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for data security and privacy. Fortanix investors include Intel Capital, Foundation Capital, Neotribe Ventures, and In-Q-Tel. Fortanix is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, visit https://fortanix.com/.
About Intel
Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.
About FiVerity
FiVerity provides financial institutions with the industry's first holistic approach to digital fraud defense. The platform integrates with a range of fraud detection solutions and data sets to deliver a comprehensive view of the threats facing an organization, with a layer of intelligence that provides actionable insights. FiVerity's platform further strengthens each user's defense by enabling secure information sharing across financial institutions, regulators, and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit http://www.fiverity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Jeff Drew, Guyer Group for FiVerity, 1 617.233.5109, fiverity@guyergroup.com
Anthony Lam, BOCA Communications for Fortanix, 415.205.5651, anthony@bocacommunications.com
SOURCE FiVerity