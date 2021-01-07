ROCKVILLE, Md. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, and the American Psychological Association (APA), the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, are offering a complimentary three-part mental health webinar series to help healthcare professionals deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. All three webinar recordings include one free American Medical Association (AMA) PRA Category 1 CME Credit™. To date, nearly 11,000 healthcare professionals have viewed the webinars and earned the free credit. 

"Healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since day one, saving countless lives and helping to keep millions healthy and safe," said Dale R. Cyr, CEO, Inteleos. "We believe it is critical to give these heroes the tools and knowledge required to not only manage their mental health, but prioritize it, as well. We are proud to partner with the APA to share some of our resources with the healthcare industry."

Complimentary Access to Mental Health Webinars for Healthcare Professionals:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already incredibly high demand for health care services in our nation, causing additional stress and anxiety for health care workers," said Arthur C. Evans, Jr., Ph.D., CEO of the American Psychological Association. "By joining forces with Inteleos and their alliance of certification Councils, ARDMS, APCA and POCUS, we are able to provide our joint memberships of nearly 250,000 healthcare and psychology professionals an opportunity to better understand how they can cope with the stress and trauma they are experiencing in the workplace on top of the personal stressors they are facing as individuals and family members."

Other Mental Health Resources from Inteleos include:

About APA
The American Psychological Association, in Washington, D.C., is the largest scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States. APA's membership includes nearly 121,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students. Through its divisions in 54 subfields of psychology and affiliations with 60 state, territorial and Canadian provincial associations, APA works to advance the creation, communication and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and improve people's lives.

About Inteleos
Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world.

