CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelinAir is pleased to announce its partnership with the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN), whose mission is to accelerate the adoption of IoT technologies in the Wabash Heartland region, support world-class research and education in agriculture and manufacturing technologies, and ultimately to establish the Wabash Heartland as the global epicenter of digital agriculture and next-generation manufacturing.
IntelinAir is an analytics company that delivers crop intelligence to farmers through aerial imagery, computer vision, machine learning, agronomic science, and intelligent user interfaces. IntelinAir's goal is to organize and digitize the world's crop information and performance – making it universally accessible and useful to deliver high yields, greater efficiencies, and sustainable farming to feed the human race.
In 2020, WHIN members will have access to IntelinAir's flagship solution, AgMRI™ at 60% off of MSRP. This is part of a three-year agreement to bring meaningful crop intelligence to WHIN members to help them identify at-risk crops, monitor the effect of interventions, and improve operational efficiency.
"We are excited to add IntelinAir's AgMRI product into the available offering of smart technology to our members. By being alerted to issues as they arise, WHIN members will be able to proactively address problems and make more informed management decisions," said Johnny Park, CEO of WHIN.
For more information, visit https://whin.org/ and www.intelinair.com/.
About WHIN:
The Wabash Heartland Innovation Network is a consortium of 10 counties in north-central Indiana devoted to working together to fuel prosperity by harnessing the power of Internet-enabled sensors to develop our region into a global epicenter of digital agricultural and next-generation manufacturing. WHIN is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization funded by Lilly Endowment Incorporated. We exist to accelerate the adoption of IoT technologies in the Wabash Heartland region, support world-class research and education in agriculture and manufacturing technologies, and ultimately to establish the Wabash Heartland as the global epicenter of digital agriculture and next-generation manufacturing. We're smarter together.
About IntelinAir:
IntelinAir is a full-season and full-spectrum crop intelligence company focused on agriculture that delivers actionable intelligence to help farmers make data-driven decisions to improve operational efficiency, yields, and ultimately their profitability. IntelinAir combines the power of aerial imagery analytics through computer vision and deep learning methodologies, agronomic science, and user-friendly technologies to deliver near real-time decision support to farmers. AgMRI™ is a field health monitoring and early-warning system that enables farmers to manage their operations proactively and with confidence.
