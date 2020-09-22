CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, a leading provider of voice, messaging and emergency services, has been selected by the state of Minnesota as their next generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) services provider to ingress all 911 calls on behalf of the state. This is the latest statewide announcement in the important initiative to advance NG9-1-1 solutions nationwide.
The state of Minnesota issued a request for proposal (RFP) solicitation in August 2019 identified as "Telecom: Next Gen 9-1-1 Services, Event 2000009930" for ingress network technology needs to support next generation 9-1-1 services for the state. Inteliquent's solution is an ingress network, which will interface with a core NG provider and an ESInet network to supply end-to-end NG9-1-1. The state of Minnesota selected Inteliquent for their networking expertise, NG9-1-1 knowledge, and an ability to deliver the required highly available and resilient service efficiently and predictably.
Inteliquent's nationwide network, which includes facilities in Minneapolis and Plymouth, MN, forms the underlying basis of the NG9-1-1 call aggregation solution architecture. Having this infrastructure and network in place will enable Inteliquent to quickly implement the required architecture for supporting the state of Minnesota's migration of emergency services to Next Generation 9-1-1. Inteliquent will leverage its experience of deploying county and statewide NG9-1-1 call aggregation services, as well as its existing relationships with many of the originating service providers (OSPs) operating in Minnesota, to develop migration plans for OSPs.
Chandy Ghosh, Inteliquent's chief operating officer and general manager of emergency services, commented on this exciting win. "The communications landscape is evolving at a rapid pace, which is in turn driving the demand for NG9-1-1 services," Ghosh stated. "This collaboration between Inteliquent and the state of Minnesota provides an opportunity to progress our country towards the adoption of NG9-1-1 nationwide."
Inteliquent's vice president of business development, Ray Paddock, added "Minnesota's phased approach is innovative and addresses the unique public safety characteristics facing the state."
About Inteliquent
Inteliquent enables voice, messaging and 911 services for communication service providers, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) providers, and partners. The foundation of Inteliquent's communications platform as a service (CPaaS) is its fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network. This network is trusted by the nation's largest service providers and carriers, as it provides the largest footprint of local phone numbers in the United States with over 12,000 on-net rate centers and 25 billion minutes of traffic on the network each month. Learn more at www.inteliquent.com.