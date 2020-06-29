CLEVELAND, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian G. Bembenick has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as Of Counsel in the firm's Cleveland office, where he will bring 30 years of experience to the firm's Intellectual Property Department.
Bembenick is an accomplished intellectual property counsel and strategist specialized in all areas of intellectual property including patent, trademark, and copyright. His effectiveness for clients comes from his broad skill set and experience, spanning multi-industry, military, government, private practice, and in-house levels. Bembenick has deep expertise in budget creation/oversight, risk identification/mitigation, due diligence, and staff supervision, and he is recognized as a strategic, cross-functional partner with the ability to develop meaningful, value-add IP portfolios in collaboration with global business partners.
"We're proud to have Brian join our IP team," said David Cupar, chair of McDonald Hopkins' Intellectual Property Department. "Brian's experience as an in-house lawyer in a major legal department as well as his experience as a USPTO examiner gives him unique and powerful insight on assisting clients with important legal and business solutions."
Bembenick earned his J.D. from the Catholic University of America - Columbus School of Law and his B.S. in Chemistry/Biology from Gannon University.
Bembenick can be reached at 216.430.2004 or bbembenick@mcdonaldhopkins.com.
About McDonald Hopkins
Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
