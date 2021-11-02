LVIV, Ukraine, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From January 5 to 8, 2022, Intellias, a leading software engineering service provider and partner to the automotive OEM and suppliers, will showcase automotive software development services at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.
At booth 7075 in West Hall, the experts will show and discuss their capabilities in consulting, design, implementation, verification, and maintenance of automotive-grade software solutions. Technologies will cover embedded software development, cloud solutions, platform development, and the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data.
"CES 2022 is the most prominent stage to discuss technological changes in software-defined and automated vehicles covering human-machine-interface, navigation systems, and the whole value chain of vehicle development" states Oleksandr Odukha, VP of Automotive Delivery. "As a partner to global automotive companies, we stand ready to discuss these challenges based on our experience and capabilities."
Intellias technology focus for CES 2022:
Electric vehicle routing and HD maps
Electrification and autonomous driving are changing the role of navigation systems turning them into an integral part of the vehicle. By including real time traffic data, over the air updates, and high-definition maps with lane-accurate positioning, navigation systems assure safe driving.
"At CES 2022, we will discuss solutions and experience gained in various projects, including fast and reliable map compilation, 2D and 3D rendered maps as well as system integration of navigation systems as stand-alone components within the ADAS module," states Oleksandr Odukha.
The company will also share its experience in building electric vehicle navigation solutions that help plan optimized routes considering all the peculiarities of electric vehicles, like battery level and consumption parameters, and providing accurate range maps, and adding optional charging stations.
Human-machine interface design
Intellias expertise in automotive HMI development covers User Experience and User Interface solutions that shorten driver response time and improve the human-vehicle interaction. At CES, Intellias will discuss case studies covering experience in designing and implementing head unit applications based on various platforms, realistic and high-performance 3D rendering, head-up display software development, and multimodal interaction, including voice, gesture control, and handwriting recognition.
Internet of Things and connected cars
Intellias possesses extensive expertise in developing and operating connected vehicle services that provide content such as traffic, parking, and fuel prices over the air. The vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2X) experience covers automotive backend services, software design for Internet of Things (IoT) devices as well as embedded solutions for the Internet to Everything (IoE) ecosystem bridging car, cloud, smart home and smart city.
To join a discussion, establish a partnership, or share experience in the automotive industry, a 25- or 45-minute meeting with Intellias representatives can be booked here.
About Intellias
Intellias is a digital consulting and custom software development partner of Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations like HERE Technologies, LG Electronics, and KIA. Automotive brands trust Intellias to build secure, adaptive, and AI-based software for connected cars and autonomous driving. Over 2,000 Intellias experts in Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the US, and Saudi Arabia deliver production-grade software used by millions of drivers around the globe.
About CES
CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the most influential tech event in the world of technologies and global innovations. This is a global arena where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners. It is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and features every aspect of the tech sector. It also includes a conference program where the world's business leaders address the industry's most relevant issues.
