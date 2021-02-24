NEWARK, Del., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellitec Solutions, based in Newark, DE, will host their eighteenth annual spring Dynamics SL User Group from May 10th – 14th. In order to meet the current demand, this will be a virtual event conducted entirely online. Hosted semi-annually, the Intellitec Solutions User Group is the Mid-Atlantic's longest running partner led forum for end users of Microsoft Dynamics. Fueled by the success of past sessions as well as the latest updates to Dynamics SL more than 50 clients are expected.
While the experience is virtual, attendees will receive the same value as the in-person events provide. Intellitec will be presenting valuable information to help end users make the best use of their investment. As in previous years, attendees will have the ability to easily ask one off with questions regarding their software, with dedicate staff available to answer questions.
Client's interest in attending should contact Intellitec Solutions at 866-504-4357, or visit the registration page.
About Intellitec Solutions
Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of our solutions, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357
