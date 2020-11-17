Interface_Logo.jpg

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide modular flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable Dec. 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 4, 2020.

About Interface
Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life. 

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral

