GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Stronger product tanker market

  • Total income Q1:

                SEK 124.1 (179.6) million

                 
  • EBITDA Q1:

                SEK 29.7 (–45.7) million

                 
  • Result before tax Q1:

                SEK –30.4 (–120.2) million

                 
  • Result per share after tax Q1:

                SEK –0.64 (–2.54)

Events in the first quarter

  • Sale of two P-MAX vessels
  • P-MAX vessel Stena Polaris chartered out
  • Technical design study for possible container conversion launched
  • New long-term financial covenant terms

Events after the end of the quarter

  • No significant events occurred after the end of the quarter.

Key figures

  • Total income, SEK million: 124.1 (179.6)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 29.7 (–45.7)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 3.2 (–5.4)
  • Operating result, SEK million: –12.5 (–101.9)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: –30.4 (–120.2)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: –30.5 (–121.4)
  • Equity ratio, %: 14 (25)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 34.5 (232.7)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: –0.64 (–2.54)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 5.80 (15.90)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 5 May 2022, at 08.30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Mob: 0704 855 188

E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88 938 661

Mob: 0704 85 50 07

E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-31-march-2022,c3560622

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3560622/1574836.pdf

Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 Januaryâ€"31 March 2022 (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3560622/899e768cc5ffcef7.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20220505

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/stena-provence-in-drydock,c3046152

Stena Provence in drydock

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interim-report-1-january31-march-2022-concordia-maritime-301540422.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.