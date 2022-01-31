HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage, residential mortgage bank with branches across the Midwest and Southeast US, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ana LeBlanc as Human Resources Director. Prior to joining InterLinc, Ana served at Hartman Income REIT for over five years as Director of Human Resources.
LeBlanc joins InterLinc as a seasoned HR professional skilled in implementing HR strategy to drive organizational success. In her last position, LeBlanc managed a large team and was responsible for identifying, designing, implementing, and managing ways in which human resources can support the overall company mission, vision and values.
In addition to her history of driving organizational success, LeBlanc has also gained valuable experience in driving company and team growth, providing plans and structure for employee engagement and culture initiatives, and designing and implementing strategies for talent development and management.
"We are thrilled that Ana made the decision to join the InterLinc team," says Gene Thompson, CEO. "With her proven track record of success and dedication to her personal values but also InterLinc's mission, vision and values, I have no doubt that our HR department will grow and thrive under her leadership."
LeBlanc graduated from Universidad Rafael Urdaneta in Maracaibo, Venezuela in 2010 with a Bachelor's of Science in Psychology focusing on Organizational Psychology. In 2011, she graduated with a Master's Degree in Human Capital Management, also from Universidad Rafael Urdaneta.
At InterLinc, LeBlanc will be focused on developing and implementing initiatives that will directly impact and support the company's vision of becoming a top 100 national mortgage lender by 2025 with $7B in annual production. Her aim is to position the HR department in a way that will create strategic, scalable growth for the company in the roles and responsibilities that it carries out.
"InterLinc's culture of teamwork and get-it-done attitude are in alignment with my personal values and who I am at my core, and that's one of the reasons I instantly knew this was going to be a great journey," said LeBlanc. "The success stories I've heard about the company, its employees and the tremendous growth InterLinc has had inspired me and made me want to be part of its future."
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 25 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
