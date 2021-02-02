HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage, Houston based full-service mortgage lender, announced that Melody Warren has joined their leadership team as Director of Marketing. Warren comes with years of marketing knowledge to InterLinc, having served most recently as Marketing Director for Envoy Mortgage.
Warren joins InterLinc as an accomplished industry marketing expert with years of experience in integrated marketing, brand penetration and digital strategy with a deep focus on overall business development. She has also led a career leveraging systems, processes and technology to optimize the customer experience. In her previous position, Warren oversaw a sizeable marketing division responsible for creative and digital marketing plans to improve the marketing lifecycle and facilitate business goals surrounding user experience, national branding, customer retention and recapture.
In addition to her holistic marketing expertise, Warren's skillsets include process improvements and efficiencies designed to drive impactful business operations forward. Her attention to emerging trends, technology and techniques coupled with her industry knowledge has earned her HousingWire's Rising Star recognition and National Mortgage Professional's Next 40 under 40 to Watch.
"We are extremely excited and honored that Melody made the decision to join the InterLinc family," said Gene Thompson, InterLinc President and CEO. "She is a person of high character and integrity that is a match of our company's core values. Additionally, we not only believe in her marketing expertise, but also her vision, and leadership skills that will contribute to the company's future strategic growth."
Warren graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing from the Bauer College of Business. She has most recently served as a corporate sponsor and advisor to the MBA programs at the University of Chicago, Booth College of Business and the University of Texas, McCombs College of Business. She currently serves as an Advisory Panel Member to the University of Houston's Mini-MBA Program.
While focusing on building a best-in-class marketing enterprise for the organization, Warren's role with InterLinc will include oversight and direction of all strategic and digital marketing initiatives with an eye towards business growth. Warren will partner with corporate stakeholders and sales leaders to establish go-to-market growth plans aimed to broaden InterLinc's local and national footprint.
"I am excited to join the InterLinc team as we continue to align our marketing and technological potential with the needs of the market. InterLinc's rapid branch and production growth curve in the past 24 months paves the way for incredible opportunities and market expansion in the coming season," Warren said. "The outreach and service culture that exists here to serve its customers, partners and communities is a pillar I'm proud to stand on as we take this organization to the next level."
About InterLinc Mortgage
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a full-service mortgage-banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 21 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast.
Media Contact
Melody Warren, InterLinc Mortgage, 281.210.5631, marketing@lincloan.com
SOURCE InterLinc Mortgage