HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage has seen a large increase in headcount over the past few months in large part due to their latest branch onboarding in Waldorf, MD. Led by Branch Manager, Tim Murphy, the Waldorf team is 21 members strong with no plans on slowing down. Along with this new branch come three new state licenses for InterLinc in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
When asked why InterLinc was a fit for his team, Tim Murphy responded, "The whole key was efficiency and getting the deal done. I love InterLinc because they have the ability to make the special deals work and the ability to get things done fast, which is the critical part."
Bringing the Murphy group onboard represents another step toward the vision set forth by InterLinc CEO, Gene Thompson, for the company: "InterLinc Mortgage will be a top 100 national mortgage lender by 2025 with $7B in annual production through aggressive yet sustainable growth." The production capacity that the Murphy team has is a huge value-add to InterLinc as well as the new market presence that the InterLinc brand is spreading to in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Prior to coming to InterLinc, Murphy had been with his previous employer for 17 years. As to what inspired him to make the jump to InterLinc, Murphy responded, "I got to that point in time where I started looking around for the next level of mortgage lending. InterLinc popped to the top – I'm amazed by the systems, strategies and efficiencies that this company offers my team."
Throughout the recruitment process, CEO, Thompson, and Senior Vice President, James Durham, were continually inspired by Murphy and his team, including their extensive expertise, and were determined to bring them on board in this new market. "I couldn't be more excited to be part of what [Murphy] is going to do here. His leadership qualities combined with his subject-matter expertise as it relates to the mortgage business are just exciting," says Durham.
"One of the things I'm excited about is our team getting behind [Murphy] and his vision for growth in this market that we're just now entering. He certainly emulates InterLinc culture and we couldn't be more excited about having him," says Thompson. As a company, InterLinc can't wait to see what the Murphy group accomplishes and is looking forward to expanding the InterLinc footprint even further with Tim and his team on board.
Having spent decades in the mortgage industry himself, Tim brings an average of over $100MM in closed loans annually and the prestige of being a top producer year after year at his former employer. With him comes a team of originators that Tim has led and mentored for many years. Together, they will oversee the mid-Atlantic region of the US through their origination team licensed in multiple states in that area.
