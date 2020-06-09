CAMARILLO, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics (OTC: LINK), a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announces the appointment of Raymond M. Li as its new chief financial officer. The appointment reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its team of seasoned professionals to deliver future growth.
Li brings with him over two decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge and skill in operations, business development, M&A, budgeting, analysis, and investments. Before joining the Interlink team, Li was VP of finance and operations for biotech firm Ambrx Inc., and before that, he was the CFO of Zensun USA. His background includes eight years at Emerson Electric Co., a Fortune 500 company, where he completed two significant acquisitions valued at over $500 million. He spent six years at K2 Sports, where he managed finance and international taxes. Prior to K2, he was a senior associate at PwC for four years. Li is fluent in Mandarin and a CPA in both the United States and China. His familiarity with managing multinational operations will be a vital asset as Interlink continues to grow its presence around the world.
"We are excited to welcome Ray to the executive team at this pivotal moment in our development," says Steven N. Bronson, CEO and president of Interlink. "In addition to his finance responsibilities, he will play a key role in supporting our larger global strategy, helping structure initiatives, collaborations, acquisitions, and integrations."
Interlink Electronics pioneered the Force Sensing Resistor® (FSR) 35 years ago. Since setting the FSR standard for the industry, the company has expanded its scope to become a leading provider of printed electronics, HMI devices, IoT technology, and sensor solutions. In addition to a full range of standard products, Interlink also has the ability to create custom solutions for clients. With the help of Li, Interlink will explore ways to strengthen and diversify its product catalog through the acquisition of companies and technology.
"It's thrilling to join a company with such an impressive track record of innovation and industry leadership—especially when it has such grand ambitions for the future," says Raymond M. Li, new CFO of Interlink Electronics. "The team here has spent years laying the groundwork for global growth and acquisitions, and I am proud to help execute those plans."
About Interlink Electronics
Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For nearly 35 years, Interlink Electronics has led the printed electronics industry in its commercialization of the patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has provided solutions to the world's top electronics manufacturers that have focused on handheld user input, menu navigation, cursor control, and other intuitive interface technologies, including the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. The company has a proven track record of supplying human machine interface solutions for mission-critical applications in a wide range of markets, including but not limited to, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical devices. Interlink Electronics serves a world-class customer base from its corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and offices in Singapore, China, and Japan. For more information, please see our website at InterlinkElectronics.com.