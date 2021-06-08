IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Wednesday, June 9 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Steven N. Bronson, chairman, president, and CEO of Interlink, will be giving the presentation, which will focus on the company's current and future initiatives.
"We are excited to share all of the new happenings at Interlink Electronics with the investment community," said Steven N. Bronson. "Our clearly defined growth strategy is firmly in place, including a focus on M&A and commitment to expanding our product offerings."
Event: Interlink Electronics Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Wednesday, June 9
Time: 1:00–1:25 p.m. EST
The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, June 8 to Thursday, June 10. The three-day virtual investor conference will host events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST) each day. The conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, each presenting for 25 minutes, as well as several influential keynote speakers.
About Interlink Electronics
Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.
About LD Micro
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. LDMicro.com
Contact:
Steven N. Bronson, CEO & President
805-617-4419
