PHOENIX, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Event Provides Professionals Around the World to Learn the Latest in Collaborative Divorce
The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals is continuing a tradition of offering accessible and in-depth workshops to Collaborative Practitioners from around the world with the 2022 IACP Global Virtual Institute, to be held March 28-31, 2022.
The Institute will be held virtually and at times intended to accommodate international attendees. The Institute offers five six-hour courses, which may be viewed here. Each course is broken into two days with three hours of instruction on each day, so attendees will need to attend both sessions held on different days to complete the course.
Attendees can register for as many courses as they wish. The sessions are geared toward Financial, Legal, and Mental Health Professionals, and interdisciplinary participation is encouraged.
Each course is priced individually and active IACP members receive a discounted rate of $100.00 USD off each course. IACP also has a limited number of full and partial scholarships available.
"We look forward to bringing back this virtual event for the first time since 2017 and continue our mission of bringing together IACP members and Collaborative Practitioners from around the world," said Michael C. Russell, CAE, Executive Director of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals. "This is a tremendous opportunity for professionals to learn the latest approaches and techniques in Collaborative Divorce and expand their professional horizons."
Event URL:https://www.collaborativepractice.com/civicrm/event/register?reset=1&id=145
The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals is the largest and premier global organization promoting a collaborative approach to divorce, with members in over 26 countries. IACP's members are primarily in the legal, financial, real estate, and mental health fields, but can include any professional who wants to help families resolve disputes in a more positive manner.
Collaborative Divorce empowers couples to resolve their legal disputes without judges, magistrates or court personnel making decisions for them. Collaborative Professionals often work in teams, providing couples with specially trained Collaborative Professionals and interdisciplinary perspectives to educate, support and guide them through life-altering transition to reach balanced, respectful and lasting agreements.
Professionals looking to access IACP's resources on Collaborative Divorce may visit the organization's website at http://www.collaborativepractice.com. IACP also provides a variety of resources for individuals who are considering Collaborative Divorce. To find a Collaboratively-trained professional near you, see the international IACP database at https://www.collaborativepractice.com/members.
