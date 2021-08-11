WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Winslow Sargeant has been elevated as Chair for the International Council for Small Business. He has served as the incoming Chair of the Board since August July 2019. Dr. Sargeant looks to lead within his position through his guiding principles, "The 4 R's": Relationships, Research, Relevance, and Revenues.
- Relationships are essential for not only sustaining our ICSB Family but growing it as well. It is in these relationships we build together that serve as foundations for our future collective success.
- Research is a core segment of ICSB's mission in promoting entrepreneurship. ICSB's official publications, JICSB and JSBM, aim to promote and share knowledge that will elevate MSMEs to have a more positive impact on their communities. Continuing to support these innovative insights can help the sustainability and growth of MSMEs.
- Relevance is essential when tailoring our operations to be aligned with our goal of advancing entrepreneurship.
- Lastly, Revenues are an essential factor in ensuring our organization is sustainable to continue supporting our global community.
"ICSB's mission, which includes convening organizations who support MSMEs, remains relevant," said Dr. Sargeant. "I look forward to working with the Immediate Past Chair Ahmed Osman, President Ayman El Tarabishy, and the ICSB's Board of Directors to enable entrepreneurs and small business owners to make Sustainable economies more resilient, greener, and fairer."
Before serving as Chair, Dr. Sargeant was appointed by President Obama as the 6th Chief Counsel for Advocacy at the US Small Business Administration in 2010 and unanimously confirmed by the US Senate in 2011. The Chief Counsel for Advocacy represents the independent voice of small businesses before the White House, US Congress, and the Federal Courts.
"My background gives me the unique perspective to understand the challenges that our entrepreneurs face day in and day out. ICSB is dedicated to working on their behalf to contribute to global debates on MSMEs in the post-pandemic recovery, including through environmental sustainability and empowerment of women and youth," said Sargeant.
The ICSB is a non-profit organization dedicated to continuing management education for entrepreneurs and small businesses. ICSB is the originator of the United Nations International Name Day for Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs Day), celebrated on June 27 of every year.
