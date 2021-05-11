LONDON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"We delivered some of our strongest profit results ever during the first quarter, fueled by robust player demand and significant, structural cost savings," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Our Global Lottery segment achieved record same-store sales levels on impressive increases around the world. The Global Gaming segment is demonstrating swift, progressive recovery, including accelerated momentum for Digital & Betting activities. We expect to return to 2019 levels for key financial metrics this year."
"With the recovery in our business in full swing, we are delivering strong operating leverage which, when coupled with invested capital discipline, drove strong cash flows in the quarter," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "This enabled us to accelerate our debt retirement strategy and gives us confidence in a return to pre-pandemic leverage levels by the end of the current year."
Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2021 Results
All amounts from continuing operations
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
March 31,
2021
2020
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
749
505
48%
42%
Global Gaming
266
310
(14)%
(16)%
Total revenue
1,015
814
25%
20%
Operating income/(loss)
Global Lottery
337
144
133%
121%
Global Gaming
(19)
(6)
(208)%
(177)%
Corporate support expense
(19)
(13)
(50)%
(32)%
Other(1)
(39)
(343)
89%
89%
Total operating income/(loss)
260
(218)
NA
NA
Net cash provided by operating activities
251
26
NM
Cash and cash equivalents
748
1,449
(48)%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
447
243
84%
74%
Global Gaming
19
31
(39)%
(35)%
Corporate support expense
(16)
(13)
(26)%
(10)%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
450
261
72%
64%
Free cash flow
204
(60)
Net debt
7,069
7,170
(1)%
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization and goodwill impairment
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Achieved among highest revenue and profit levels in Company history, fueled by Global Lottery
- Delivered strong cash flow driven by performance and invested capital discipline; return to pre-pandemic leverage expected by end of the year
- Achieved ~1/3 of $200M+ 2021 OPtiMa savings targets during the first quarter
- Sequential improvement in Global Gaming as industry recovers from pandemic-driven restrictions; growth in Digital & Betting continues with 85% year-over-year increase in revenue in the quarter
- Successfully refinanced ~$1.0 billion in 6.25% Notes due 2022 with $750 million 4.125% Notes due 2026 and draws on revolving credit facilities
- Signed seven-year contract extension with Jamaica Lottery; four-year iLottery contract extension with Kentucky Lottery; two-year contract extension with Mexico Lottery
Financial highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1,015 million, up 25% from the prior year
- Global Lottery revenue of $749 million, up 48%, driven by 32.4% growth in same-store sales
- Global Gaming revenue totals $266 million, versus $310 million in the prior year; up sequentially from $255 million in Q4'20 as U.S. gaming markets continue to recover
Operating income of $260 million, compared to operating loss of $218 million in the prior year
- Global Lottery same-store sales growth translates into high profit flow-through
- Benefits from OPtiMa structural cost-savings
- Goodwill impairment of $296 million in prior-year period
Net interest expense of $94 million compared to $100 million in the prior year
Provision for income taxes of $148 million, compared to a benefit from income taxes of $1 million in the prior year
- Higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in the current period
- Income taxes paid of $4 million versus $11 million in the prior year
Net income attributable to IGT was $92 million versus a net loss attributable to IGT of $248 million in the prior-year period
- After-tax goodwill impairment of $296 million in prior-year period
- Higher non-cash foreign exchange gains, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments, in the current period
Net income per diluted share of $0.38 compared to a net loss per diluted share of $1.28 in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million compared to $261 million in the prior-year period; Global Lottery achieves among the highest segment-level Adjusted EBITDA
Net debt of $7.07 billion compared to $7.32 billion at December 31, 2020; Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 5.40x, down from 6.39x at December 31, 2020, driven by strong financial results and cash flow generation
Cash and Liquidity Update
- Total liquidity of $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2021; $748 million in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity
Other Developments
- As previously announced, completed sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses on May 10, 2021; net proceeds to partially fund full redemption, by make-whole call, of €850 million 4.75% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
- In March 2021, issued $750 million 4.125% Notes due 2026, as previously announced
- Net proceeds used to fund redemption of 6.25% Notes due 2022
- Lowest USD-denominated coupon ever issued by the Company
Recast historical financial information for Q2'20 and Q3'20 included at the end of this release
Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Constant
Q1'21
Q1'20
Y/Y Change
Currency
GLOBAL LOTTERY
(%)
Change (%)(1)
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
695
454
53%
47%
Upfront license fee amortization
(52)
(48)
(9)%
—%
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
643
406
58%
52%
Other
83
66
24%
15%
Total service revenue
725
472
54%
47%
Product sales
23
32
(28)%
(30)%
Total revenue
749
505
48%
42%
Operating income
337
144
133%
121%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
447
243
84%
74%
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
27.4%
(4.8)%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
94.7%
(30.0)%
Total
32.4%
(7.2)%
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
20.9%
0.3%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
94.7%
(30.0)%
Total
27.8%
(3.5)%
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
52.2%
(19.8)%
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
Constant
Q1'21
Q1'20
Y/Y Change
Currency
GLOBAL GAMING
(%)
Change (%)(1)
Revenue
Service
Terminal
90
106
(16)%
(16)%
Systems, software, and other
86
77
11%
8%
Total service revenue
175
184
(5)%
(6)%
Product sales
Terminal
62
53
17%
14%
Other
29
73
(61)%
(62)%
Total product sales revenue
91
126
(28)%
(30)%
Total revenue
266
310
(14)%
(16)%
Operating loss
(19)
(6)
(208)%
(177)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
19
31
(39)%
(35)%
Installed base units
Casino
48,230
48,911
(1)%
Casino - L/T lease (2)
1,135
917
24%
Total installed base units
49,365
49,828
(1)%
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
34,138
35,065
(3)%
Rest of world
15,227
14,763
3%
Total installed base units
49,365
49,828
(1)%
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$32.27
$33.72
(4)%
Rest of world (ex-Italy)
$2.58
$6.55
(61)%
Total yields (ex-Italy)
$22.93
$25.67
(11)%
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
884
119
NM
Replacement
3,521
3,563
(1)%
Total machine units sold
4,405
3,682
20%
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
620
36
NM
Replacement
2,276
2,036
12%
Total machine units sold
2,896
2,072
40%
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases
Constant
Q1'21
Q1'20
Y/Y Change
Currency
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
(%)
Change (%)(1)
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
264
83
218%
Replacement
1,245
1,527
(18)%
Total machine units sold
1,509
1,610
(6)%
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$13,900
$14,300
(3)%
Rest of world
$13,700
$13,600
1%
Total ASP
$13,800
$14,000
(1)%
Gaming Systems Revenue
30
44
(32)%
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
542
447
21%
21%
Italy
348
202
72%
58%
Rest of world
124
166
(25)%
(29)%
Total revenue
1,015
814
25%
20%
Digital & Betting Revenue (2)
58
32
85%
78%
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
(2) Included within consolidated revenue
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Service revenue
901
656
Product sales
114
158
Total revenue
1,015
814
Cost of services
441
415
Cost of product sales
73
92
Selling, general and administrative
186
164
Research and development
55
61
Goodwill impairment
—
296
Restructuring
—
4
Total operating expenses
755
1,032
Operating income (loss)
260
(218)
Interest expense, net
94
100
Foreign exchange gain, net
(145)
(70)
Other expense, net
25
—
Total non-operating (income) expenses
(27)
30
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for (benefit from) income
287
(248)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
148
(1)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
138
(247)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
11
13
Net income (loss)
149
(234)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations
59
15
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
(2)
(1)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC
92
(248)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per
0.39
(1.28)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per
0.38
(1.28)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
0.45
(1.21)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.44
(1.21)
Weighted-average shares - basic
204,857
204,435
Weighted-average shares - diluted
206,504
204,435
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
748
907
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
184
199
Trade and other receivables, net
912
846
Inventories
167
169
Other current assets
489
480
Assets held for sale
808
839
Total current assets
3,308
3,440
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
1,018
1,068
Property, plant and equipment, net
128
132
Operating lease right-of-use assets
274
288
Goodwill
4,679
4,713
Intangible assets, net
1,531
1,577
Other non-current assets
1,622
1,774
Total non-current assets
9,252
9,552
Total assets
12,560
12,992
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,201
1,126
Current portion of long-term debt
375
393
Other current liabilities
804
847
Liabilities held for sale
174
250
Total current liabilities
2,554
2,615
Long-term debt, less current portion
7,441
7,857
Deferred income taxes
430
333
Operating lease liabilities
256
266
Other non-current liabilities
330
360
Total non-current liabilities
8,458
8,816
Total liabilities
11,012
11,431
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
835
777
Non-controlling interests
714
784
Shareholders' equity
1,548
1,561
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12,560
12,992
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
149
(234)
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
11
13
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating
Deferred income taxes
100
(23)
Depreciation
82
86
Amortization of upfront license fees
55
50
Amortization
49
56
Loss on extinguishment of debt
24
—
Debt issuance cost amortization
6
5
Stock-based compensation
4
(13)
Goodwill impairment
—
296
Foreign exchange gain, net
(145)
(70)
Other non-cash items, net
—
(5)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Trade and other receivables
(86)
279
Inventories
4
(15)
Accounts payable
115
(195)
Other assets and liabilities
(95)
(178)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
251
26
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
(36)
132
Net cash provided by operating activities
215
157
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(48)
(85)
Proceeds from sale of assets
6
6
Other
—
11
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(42)
(69)
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
(10)
(14)
Net cash used in investing activities
(51)
(83)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal payments on long-term debt
(1,387)
(432)
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
(22)
—
Payments of debt issuance costs
(6)
—
Net proceeds from short-term borrowings
—
110
Net receipts from financial liabilities
9
51
Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
432
988
Proceeds from long-term debt
750
—
Dividends paid
—
(41)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(69)
(16)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(11)
—
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
10
2
Other
(5)
(2)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(301)
660
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(137)
734
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(36)
(10)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,129
894
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
956
1,618
Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
24
18
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing
932
1,600
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
166
182
Income taxes paid
4
11
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022
—
1,004
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
992
1,038
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
61
61
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
583
610
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
1,092
1,092
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
743
—
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
873
913
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
744
744
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
581
608
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
743
743
Senior Secured Notes
6,413
6,813
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023
624
1,044
Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024
137
—
U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024
267
—
Long-term debt, less current portion
7,441
7,857
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023
375
393
Current portion of long-term debt
375
393
Total debt
7,817
8,250
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
748
907
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
—
24
Net debt
7,069
7,319
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended March 31, 2021
Business
Global
Global
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Total
and Other
PLC
Income from continuing operations
138
Provision for income taxes
148
Interest expense, net
94
Foreign exchange gain, net
(145)
Other non-operating expense, net
25
Operating income (loss)
337
(19)
318
(58)
260
Depreciation
47
35
83
(1)
82
Amortization - service revenue (1)
55
—
55
—
55
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
8
1
9
1
10
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
39
39
Stock-based compensation
1
1
2
2
4
Adjusted EBITDA
447
19
466
(16)
450
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
251
Capital expenditures
(48)
Free Cash Flow
204
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended March 31, 2020
Business
Global
Global
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Total
and Other
PLC
Loss from continuing operations
(247)
Benefit from income taxes
(1)
Interest expense, net
100
Foreign exchange gain, net
(70)
Operating income (loss)
144
(6)
138
(356)
(218)
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
296
296
Depreciation
46
40
85
—
86
Amortization - service revenue (1)
50
—
50
—
50
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
7
1
8
1
9
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
47
47
Restructuring
—
1
1
3
4
Stock-based compensation
(4)
(5)
(9)
(4)
(13)
Adjusted EBITDA
243
31
274
(13)
261
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
26
Capital expenditures
(85)
Free Cash Flow
(60)
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
Recast Historical Financial Information
Recast data reflects the treatment of IGT's Italian B2C gaming machine, sports betting, and digital gaming businesses as discontinued operations.
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
GLOBAL LOTTERY
Q2'20
Q3'20
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
416
525
Upfront license fee amortization
(48)
(52)
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
367
474
Other
70
76
Total service revenue
438
549
Product sales
22
20
Total revenue
460
570
Operating income
107
196
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
221
309
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(7.1)%
10.6%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
(24.2)%
(14.3)%
Total
(8.5)%
8.7%
North America and Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
3.5%
15.0%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
(24.2)%
(14.3)%
Total
0.6%
12.1%
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(40.5)%
(3.5)%
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
GLOBAL GAMING
Q2'20
Q3'20
Revenue
Service
Terminal
25
81
Systems, software, and other
59
82
Total service revenue
84
163
Product sales
Terminal
44
49
Other
12
34
Total product sales revenue
56
83
Total revenue
140
247
Operating loss
(111)
(50)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(36)
(8)
Installed base units
Casino
48,704
48,280
Casino - L/T lease (2)
930
1,102
Total installed base units
49,634
49,382
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
34,800
34,584
Rest of world
14,834
14,798
Total installed base units
49,634
49,382
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$8.69
$26.79
Rest of world
$0.49
$4.31
Total yields
$6.21
$19.88
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
1,443
818
Replacement
1,538
2,853
Total machine units sold
2,981
3,671
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
1,382
667
Replacement
1,330
2,007
Total machine units sold
2,712
2,674
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
61
151
Replacement
208
846
Total machine units sold
269
997
Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$14,700
$13,800
Rest of world
$14,000
$12,100
Total ASP
$14,600
$13,300
Gaming systems revenue
23
31
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases
CONSOLIDATED
Q2'20
Q3'20
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
369
443
Italy
150
246
Rest of world
80
127
Total revenue
600
816
Digital & Betting Revenue (1)
43
48
(1) Included within consolidated revenue
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
June 30,
2020
September 30,
2020
Service revenue
522
713
Product sales
78
104
Total revenue
600
816
Cost of services
361
418
Cost of product sales
67
83
Selling, general and administrative
168
179
Research and development
31
48
Restructuring
43
—
Other operating expense, net
1
1
Total operating expenses
672
730
Operating (loss) income
(72)
87
Interest expense, net
96
101
Foreign exchange loss, net
74
149
Other expense, net
28
6
Total non-operating expenses
198
256
Loss from continuing operations before benefit from income taxes
(271)
(170)
Benefit from income taxes
(3)
(41)
Loss from continuing operations
(268)
(129)
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(15)
26
Net loss
(282)
(102)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations
—
25
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued
(3)
1
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC
(280)
(128)
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share -
(1.31)
(0.75)
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted
(1.37)
(0.62)
Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted
204,748
204,857
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
June 30,
2020
September 30,
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
(282)
(102)
Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(15)
26
Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from
Depreciation
88
91
Foreign exchange loss, net
74
149
Amortization
52
53
Amortization of upfront license fees
51
54
Loss on extinguishment of debt
28
—
Debt issuance cost amortization
5
5
Stock-based compensation
1
1
Deferred income taxes
(13)
(70)
Other non-cash items, net
4
1
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions and acquisitions:
Trade and other receivables
(192)
81
Inventories
10
(3)
Accounts payable
175
(25)
Other assets and liabilities
111
(18)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
127
191
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
40
95
Net cash provided by operating activities
168
285
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(54)
(65)
Proceeds from sale of assets
(1)
1
Other
—
2
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(55)
(62)
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
(6)
(1)
Net cash used in investing activities
(61)
(63)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal payments on long-term debt
(790)
(579)
Net payments of short-term borrowings
(35)
(83)
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
(25)
—
Payments of debt issuance costs
(20)
(2)
Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities
(14)
59
Proceeds from long-term debt
750
—
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(76)
(45)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
—
1
Other
(4)
(3)
Net cash used in financing activities
(213)
(650)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(106)
(428)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
18
38
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,618
1,530
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,530
1,140
Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
19
19
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations
1,511
1,121
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
49
141
Income taxes paid
7
20
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended June 30, 2020
Global
Global
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Loss from continuing operations
(268)
Benefit from income taxes
(3)
Interest expense, net
96
Foreign exchange loss, net
74
Other non-operating expense, net
28
Operating income (loss)
107
(111)
(4)
(69)
(72)
Depreciation
50
37
87
—
88
Amortization - service revenue (1)
51
—
51
—
51
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
7
2
9
1
10
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
42
42
Restructuring
5
35
40
3
43
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
1
1
Other (2)
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
221
(36)
184
(20)
164
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
127
Capital expenditures
(54)
Free Cash Flow
73
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
Global
Global
Business
Corporate
Total IGT
Loss from continuing operations
(129)
Benefit from income taxes
(41)
Interest expense, net
101
Foreign exchange loss, net
149
Other non-operating expense, net
6
Operating income (loss)
196
(50)
146
(59)
87
Depreciation
51
40
91
—
91
Amortization - service revenue (1)
54
—
54
—
54
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
8
2
10
1
11
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
42
42
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
1
1
Other (2)
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
309
(8)
301
(13)
287
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
191
Capital expenditures
(65)
Free Cash Flow
126
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301288342.html
