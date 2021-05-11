IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

 By International Game Technology PLC, IGT Lottery S.p.A., Gamenet Group S.p.A.

LONDON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"We delivered some of our strongest profit results ever during the first quarter, fueled by robust player demand and significant, structural cost savings," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Our Global Lottery segment achieved record same-store sales levels on impressive increases around the world. The Global Gaming segment is demonstrating swift, progressive recovery, including accelerated momentum for Digital & Betting activities. We expect to return to 2019 levels for key financial metrics this year."

"With the recovery in our business in full swing, we are delivering strong operating leverage which, when coupled with invested capital discipline, drove strong cash flows in the quarter," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "This enabled us to accelerate our debt retirement strategy and gives us confidence in a return to pre-pandemic leverage levels by the end of the current year."

Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2021 Results

All amounts from continuing operations

Quarter Ended

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%)

March 31,

2021



2020

(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)











GAAP Financials:











Revenue











Global Lottery

749



505

48%

42%

Global Gaming

266



310

(14)%

(16)%

Total revenue

1,015



814

25%

20%













Operating income/(loss)











Global Lottery

337



144

133%

121%

Global Gaming

(19)



(6)

(208)%

(177)%

Corporate support expense

(19)



(13)

(50)%

(32)%

    Other(1)

(39)



(343)

89%

89%

Total operating income/(loss)

260



(218)

NA

NA













Net cash provided by operating activities

251



26

NM















Cash and cash equivalents

748



1,449

(48)%















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:











Adjusted EBITDA











Global Lottery

447



243

84%

74%

Global Gaming

19



31

(39)%

(35)%

Corporate support expense

(16)



(13)

(26)%

(10)%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

450



261

72%

64%













Free cash flow

204



(60)

















Net debt

7,069



7,170

(1)%

















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization and goodwill impairment

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

  • Achieved among highest revenue and profit levels in Company history, fueled by Global Lottery
  • Delivered strong cash flow driven by performance and invested capital discipline; return to pre-pandemic leverage expected by end of the year
  • Achieved ~1/3 of $200M+ 2021 OPtiMa savings targets during the first quarter
  • Sequential improvement in Global Gaming as industry recovers from pandemic-driven restrictions; growth in Digital & Betting continues with 85% year-over-year increase in revenue in the quarter
  • Successfully refinanced ~$1.0 billion in 6.25% Notes due 2022 with $750 million 4.125% Notes due 2026 and draws on revolving credit facilities
  • Signed seven-year contract extension with Jamaica Lottery; four-year iLottery contract extension with Kentucky Lottery; two-year contract extension with Mexico Lottery

Financial highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1,015 million, up 25% from the prior year

  • Global Lottery revenue of $749 million, up 48%, driven by 32.4% growth in same-store sales
  • Global Gaming revenue totals $266 million, versus $310 million in the prior year; up sequentially from $255 million in Q4'20 as U.S. gaming markets continue to recover

Operating income of $260 million, compared to operating loss of $218 million in the prior year

  • Global Lottery same-store sales growth translates into high profit flow-through
  • Benefits from OPtiMa structural cost-savings
  • Goodwill impairment of $296 million in prior-year period

Net interest expense of $94 million compared to $100 million in the prior year

Provision for income taxes of $148 million, compared to a benefit from income taxes of $1 million in the prior year

  • Higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in the current period
  • Income taxes paid of $4 million versus $11 million in the prior year

Net income attributable to IGT was $92 million versus a net loss attributable to IGT of $248 million in the prior-year period

  • After-tax goodwill impairment of $296 million in prior-year period
  • Higher non-cash foreign exchange gains, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments, in the current period

Net income per diluted share of $0.38 compared to a net loss per diluted share of $1.28 in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million compared to $261 million in the prior-year period; Global Lottery achieves among the highest segment-level Adjusted EBITDA

Net debt of $7.07 billion compared to $7.32 billion at December 31, 2020; Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 5.40x, down from 6.39x at December 31, 2020, driven by strong financial results and cash flow generation

Cash and Liquidity Update

  • Total liquidity of $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2021; $748 million in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Other Developments

  • As previously announced, completed sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses on May 10, 2021; net proceeds to partially fund full redemption, by make-whole call, of €850 million 4.75% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
  • In March 2021, issued $750 million 4.125% Notes due 2026, as previously announced
    • Net proceeds used to fund redemption of 6.25% Notes due 2022
    • Lowest USD-denominated coupon ever issued by the Company

Recast historical financial information for Q2'20 and Q3'20 included at the end of this release

Conference Call and Webcast:

May 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event

Dial-In Numbers

  • US/Canada toll-free dial-in number: +1 844 842 7999
  • Outside the US/Canada toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887
  • Conference ID/confirmation code: 6783961
  • A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week
    • US/Canada replay number: +1 855 859 2056
    • Outside the US/Canada replay number: +1 404 537 3406
    • ID/Confirmation code: 6783961

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing  IGT's  ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190 

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)















Constant





Q1'21



Q1'20



Y/Y Change



Currency

GLOBAL LOTTERY





(%)



Change (%)(1)

Revenue

















Service

















Operating and facilities management contracts



695



454



53%



47%

Upfront license fee amortization



(52)



(48)



(9)%



—%

Operating and facilities management contracts, net



643



406



58%



52%

Other



83



66



24%



15%

Total service revenue



725



472



54%



47%



















Product sales



23



32



(28)%



(30)%

Total revenue



749



505



48%



42%



















Operating income



337



144



133%



121%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



447



243



84%



74%



















Global same-store sales growth (%)

















Instant ticket & draw games



27.4%



(4.8)%









Multi-jurisdiction jackpots



94.7%



(30.0)%









Total



32.4%



(7.2)%



























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)

















Instant ticket & draw games



20.9%



0.3%









Multi-jurisdiction jackpots



94.7%



(30.0)%









Total



27.8%



(3.5)%



























Italy same-store sales growth (%)

















Instant ticket & draw games



52.2%



(19.8)%











(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

 

















Constant





Q1'21



Q1'20



Y/Y Change



Currency

GLOBAL GAMING







(%)



Change (%)(1)

Revenue

















Service

















Terminal



90



106



(16)%



(16)%

Systems, software, and other



86



77



11%



8%

Total service revenue



175



184



(5)%



(6)%



















Product sales

















Terminal



62



53



17%



14%

Other



29



73



(61)%



(62)%

Total product sales revenue



91



126



(28)%



(30)%

Total revenue



266



310



(14)%



(16)%



















Operating loss



(19)



(6)



(208)%



(177)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



19



31



(39)%



(35)%



















Installed base units

















Casino



48,230



48,911



(1)%





Casino - L/T lease (2)



1,135



917



24%





Total installed base units



49,365



49,828



(1)%























Installed base units (by geography)

















US & Canada



34,138



35,065



(3)%





Rest of world



15,227



14,763



3%





Total installed base units



49,365



49,828



(1)%























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $

















US & Canada



$32.27



$33.72



(4)%





Rest of world (ex-Italy)



$2.58



$6.55



(61)%





Total yields (ex-Italy)



$22.93



$25.67



(11)%























Global machine units sold

















New/expansion



884



119



NM





Replacement



3,521



3,563



(1)%





Total machine units sold



4,405



3,682



20%























US & Canada machine units sold

















New/expansion



620



36



NM





Replacement



2,276



2,036



12%





Total machine units sold



2,896



2,072



40%







(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases

(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases

 

















Constant





Q1'21



Q1'20



Y/Y Change



Currency

GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)







(%)



Change (%)(1)

Rest of world machine units sold

















New/expansion



264



83



218%





Replacement



1,245



1,527



(18)%





Total  machine units sold



1,509



1,610



(6)%























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $

















US & Canada



$13,900



$14,300



(3)%





Rest of world



$13,700



$13,600



1%





Total ASP



$13,800



$14,000



(1)%























Gaming Systems Revenue



30



44



(32)%



























































CONSOLIDATED

















Revenue (by geography)

















US & Canada



542



447



21%



21%

Italy



348



202



72%



58%

Rest of world



124



166



(25)%



(29)%

Total revenue



1,015



814



25%



20%



















Digital & Betting Revenue (2)



58



32



85%



78%



(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

(2) Included within consolidated revenue

 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited







For the three months ended



March 31,



2021



2020

Service revenue

901



656

Product sales

114



158

Total revenue

1,015



814









Cost of services

441



415

Cost of product sales

73



92

Selling, general and administrative

186



164

Research and development

55



61

Goodwill impairment



296

Restructuring



4

Total operating expenses

755



1,032









Operating income (loss)

260



(218)









Interest expense, net

94



100

Foreign exchange gain, net

(145)



(70)

Other expense, net

25



Total non-operating (income) expenses

(27)



30

Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for (benefit from) income

taxes

287



(248)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

148



(1)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

138



(247)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

11



13

Net income (loss)

149



(234)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations

59



15

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations

(2)



(1)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

92



(248)









Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - basic

0.39



(1.28)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - diluted

0.38



(1.28)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.45



(1.21)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.44



(1.21)

Weighted-average shares - basic

204,857



204,435

Weighted-average shares - diluted

206,504



204,435

 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited













March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



748



907

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



184



199

Trade and other receivables, net



912



846

Inventories



167



169

Other current assets



489



480

Assets held for sale



808



839

Total current assets



3,308



3,440

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net



1,018



1,068

Property, plant and equipment, net



128



132

Operating lease right-of-use assets



274



288

Goodwill



4,679



4,713

Intangible assets, net



1,531



1,577

Other non-current assets



1,622



1,774

Total non-current assets



9,252



9,552

Total assets



12,560



12,992











Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



1,201



1,126

Current portion of long-term debt



375



393

Other current liabilities



804



847

Liabilities held for sale



174



250

Total current liabilities



2,554



2,615

Long-term debt, less current portion



7,441



7,857

Deferred income taxes



430



333

Operating lease liabilities



256



266

Other non-current liabilities



330



360

Total non-current liabilities



8,458



8,816

Total liabilities



11,012



11,431

Commitments and contingencies









IGT PLC's shareholders' equity



835



777

Non-controlling interests



714



784

Shareholders' equity



1,548



1,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



12,560



12,992

 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited



For the three months ended



March 31,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

149



(234)

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

11



13

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating

activities from continuing operations:







Deferred income taxes

100



(23)

Depreciation

82



86

Amortization of upfront license fees

55



50

Amortization

49



56

Loss on extinguishment of debt

24



Debt issuance cost amortization

6



5

Stock-based compensation

4



(13)

Goodwill impairment



296

Foreign exchange gain, net

(145)



(70)

Other non-cash items, net



(5)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:







Trade and other receivables

(86)



279

Inventories

4



(15)

Accounts payable

115



(195)

Other assets and liabilities

(95)



(178)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

251



26

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

(36)



132

Net cash provided by operating activities

215



157









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(48)



(85)

Proceeds from sale of assets

6



6

Other



11

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(42)



(69)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

(10)



(14)

Net cash used in investing activities

(51)



(83)









Cash flows from financing activities







Principal payments on long-term debt

(1,387)



(432)

Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt

(22)



Payments of debt issuance costs

(6)



Net proceeds from short-term borrowings



110

Net receipts from financial liabilities

9



51

Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities

432



988

Proceeds from long-term debt

750



Dividends paid



(41)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(69)



(16)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(11)



Capital increase - non-controlling interests

10



2

Other

(5)



(2)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(301)



660









Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(137)



734

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(36)



(10)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,129



894

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

956



1,618

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations

24



18

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing

operations

932



1,600









Supplemental Cash Flow Information







Interest paid

166



182

Income taxes paid

4



11

 

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ in millions)

Unaudited















March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022





1,004

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023



992



1,038

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023



61



61

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024



583



610

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025



1,092



1,092

4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026



743



3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026



873



913

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027



744



744

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028



581



608

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029



743



743

Senior Secured Notes



6,413



6,813











Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023



624



1,044

Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024



137



U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024



267



Long-term debt, less current portion



7,441



7,857











Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023



375



393

Current portion of long-term debt



375



393











Total debt



7,817



8,250











Less: Cash and cash equivalents



748



907

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024





24

Net debt



7,069



7,319











Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited



























For the three months ended March 31, 2021













Business













Global



Global



Segment



Corporate



Total IGT





Lottery



Gaming



Total



and Other



PLC

Income from continuing operations



















138

Provision for income taxes



















148

Interest expense, net



















94

Foreign exchange gain, net



















(145)

Other non-operating expense, net



















25

Operating income (loss)



337



(19)



318



(58)



260

Depreciation



47



35



83



(1)



82

Amortization - service revenue (1)



55





55





55

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8



1



9



1



10

Amortization - purchase accounting









39



39

Stock-based compensation



1



1



2



2



4

Adjusted EBITDA



447



19



466



(16)



450























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations















251

Capital expenditures



















(48)

Free Cash Flow



















204

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited



























For the three months ended March 31, 2020













Business













Global



Global



Segment



Corporate



Total IGT





Lottery



Gaming



Total



and Other



PLC

Loss from continuing operations



















(247)

Benefit from income taxes



















(1)

Interest expense, net



















100

Foreign exchange gain, net



















(70)

Operating income (loss)



144



(6)



138



(356)



(218)

Goodwill impairment









296



296

Depreciation



46



40



85





86

Amortization - service revenue (1)



50





50





50

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



7



1



8



1



9

Amortization - purchase accounting









47



47

Restructuring





1



1



3



4

Stock-based compensation



(4)



(5)



(9)



(4)



(13)

Adjusted EBITDA



243



31



274



(13)



261























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations















26

Capital expenditures



















(85)

Free Cash Flow



















(60)



(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

Recast Historical Financial Information

Recast data reflects the treatment of IGT's Italian B2C gaming machine, sports betting, and digital gaming businesses as discontinued operations.

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

GLOBAL LOTTERY





Q2'20



Q3'20

Revenue











Service











Operating and facilities management contracts





416



525

Upfront license fee amortization





(48)



(52)

Operating and facilities management contracts, net





367



474

Other





70



76

Total service revenue





438



549













Product sales





22



20

Total revenue





460



570













Operating income





107



196

Adjusted EBITDA(1)





221



309













Global same-store sales growth (%)











Instant ticket & draw games





(7.1)%



10.6%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots





(24.2)%



(14.3)%

Total





(8.5)%



8.7%













 North America and Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)











Instant ticket & draw games





3.5%



15.0%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots





(24.2)%



(14.3)%

Total





0.6%



12.1%













Italy same-store sales growth (%)











Instant ticket & draw games





(40.5)%



(3.5)%















(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

 

GLOBAL GAMING





Q2'20



Q3'20

Revenue











Service











Terminal





25



81

Systems, software, and other





59



82

Total service revenue





84



163













Product sales











Terminal





44



49

Other





12



34

Total product sales revenue





56



83

Total revenue





140



247













Operating loss





(111)



(50)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)





(36)



(8)













Installed base units











Casino





48,704



48,280

Casino - L/T lease (2)





930



1,102

Total installed base units





49,634



49,382













Installed base units (by geography)











US & Canada





34,800



34,584

Rest of world





14,834



14,798

Total installed base units





49,634



49,382













Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $











US & Canada





$8.69



$26.79

Rest of world





$0.49



$4.31

Total yields





$6.21



$19.88













Global machine units sold











New/expansion





1,443



818

Replacement





1,538



2,853

Total machine units sold





2,981



3,671













US & Canada machine units sold











New/expansion





1,382



667

Replacement





1,330



2,007

Total machine units sold





2,712



2,674













Rest of world machine units sold











New/expansion





61



151

Replacement





208



846

Total machine units sold





269



997













Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $











US & Canada





$14,700



$13,800

Rest of world





$14,000



$12,100

Total ASP





$14,600



$13,300













Gaming systems revenue





23



31



(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein

(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases

(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases

CONSOLIDATED





Q2'20



Q3'20

Revenue (by geography)











US & Canada





369



443

Italy





150



246

Rest of world





80



127

Total revenue





600



816













Digital & Betting Revenue (1)





43



48















(1) Included within consolidated revenue

 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited















For the three months ended





June 30,

2020



September 30,

2020

Service revenue



522



713

Product sales



78



104

Total revenue



600



816











Cost of services



361



418

Cost of product sales



67



83

Selling, general and administrative



168



179

Research and development



31



48

Restructuring



43



Other operating expense, net



1



1

Total operating expenses



672



730











Operating (loss) income



(72)



87











Interest expense, net



96



101

Foreign exchange loss, net



74



149

Other expense, net



28



6

Total non-operating expenses



198



256











Loss from continuing operations before benefit from income taxes



(271)



(170)

Benefit from income taxes



(3)



(41)

Loss from continuing operations



(268)



(129)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



(15)



26

Net loss



(282)



(102)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations





25

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued

operations



(3)



1

Net loss attributable to IGT PLC



(280)



(128)











Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share -

basic and diluted



(1.31)



(0.75)

Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted



(1.37)



(0.62)

Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted



204,748



204,857











 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited













For the three months ended





June 30,

2020



September 30,

2020

Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss



(282)



(102)

Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



(15)



26

Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from

continuing operations:









Depreciation



88



91

Foreign exchange loss, net



74



149

Amortization



52



53

Amortization of upfront license fees



51



54

Loss on extinguishment of debt



28



Debt issuance cost amortization



5



5

Stock-based compensation



1



1

Deferred income taxes



(13)



(70)

Other non-cash items, net



4



1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions and acquisitions:









Trade and other receivables



(192)



81

Inventories



10



(3)

Accounts payable



175



(25)

Other assets and liabilities



111



(18)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations



127



191

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations



40



95

Net cash provided by operating activities



168



285











Cash flows from investing activities









Capital expenditures



(54)



(65)

Proceeds from sale of assets



(1)



1

Other





2

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(55)



(62)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



(6)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities



(61)



(63)











Cash flows from financing activities









Principal payments on long-term debt



(790)



(579)

Net payments of short-term borrowings



(35)



(83)

Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt



(25)



Payments of debt issuance costs



(20)



(2)

Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities



(14)



59

Proceeds from long-term debt



750



Dividends paid - non-controlling interests



(76)



(45)

Capital increase - non-controlling interests





1

Other



(4)



(3)

Net cash used in financing activities



(213)



(650)











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



(106)



(428)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



18



38

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



1,618



1,530

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period



1,530



1,140

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations



19



19

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations



1,511



1,121











Supplemental Cash Flow Information:









Interest paid



49



141

Income taxes paid



7



20

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited



























For the three months ended June 30, 2020





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Loss from continuing operations



















(268)

Benefit from income taxes



















(3)

Interest expense, net



















96

Foreign exchange loss, net



















74

Other non-operating expense, net



















28

Operating income (loss)



107



(111)



(4)



(69)



(72)

Depreciation



50



37



87





88

Amortization - service revenue (1)



51





51





51

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



7



2



9



1



10

Amortization - purchase accounting









42



42

Restructuring



5



35



40



3



43

Stock-based compensation









1



1

Other (2)









1



1

Adjusted EBITDA



221



(36)



184



(20)



164























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



















127

Capital expenditures



















(54)

Free Cash Flow



















73

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

 





For the three months ended September 30, 2020





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Loss from continuing operations



















(129)

Benefit from income taxes



















(41)

Interest expense, net



















101

Foreign exchange loss, net



















149

Other non-operating expense, net



















6

Operating income (loss)



196



(50)



146



(59)



87

Depreciation



51



40



91





91

Amortization - service revenue (1)



54





54





54

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



8



2



10



1



11

Amortization - purchase accounting









42



42

Stock-based compensation









1



1

Other (2)









1



1

Adjusted EBITDA



309



(8)



301



(13)



287























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



















191

Capital expenditures



















(65)

Free Cash Flow



















126

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301288342.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.