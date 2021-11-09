IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

 By International Game Technology PLC

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Broad-based momentum across our Lottery, Gaming, and Digital & Betting activities drove significant improvement in key financial and performance metrics in the third quarter," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Revenue grew over 20% and operating income more than doubled, highlighting the strength of our portfolio. Based on our excellent year-to-date results and our solid financial condition, the Board reinstated a quarterly cash dividend, signaling their confidence in the Company's prospects."

"We are supporting strong top-line growth with strategic investments in the business while still making good progress on optimizing our cost structure," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Achieving our goal of  reducing net debt leverage below 4.0x was a big accomplishment in the quarter. We look forward to sharing our strategy, long-term growth initiatives, and capital allocation plans during our upcoming investor day on November 16, 2021."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2021 Results





Quarter Ended

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%)

All amounts from continuing operations

September 30,



2021



2020

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)











GAAP Financials:











Revenue











 Global Lottery 

652



570

14%

15%

 Global Gaming

289



216

34%

34%

 Digital & Betting

43



31

37%

35%

Total revenue

984



816

21%

20%













Operating income (loss)











Global Lottery

234



196

19%

20%

Global Gaming

31



(56)

NA

NA

Digital & Betting

12



6

100%

90%

Corporate support expense

(26)



(17)

(54)%

(54)%

Other(1)

(40)



(42)

5%

5%

Total operating income (loss)

212



87

144%

145%

Operating Income margin

22%



11%

















Net cash provided by operating activities

113



191

(41)%















Cash and cash equivalents

435



936

(53)%















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:











Adjusted EBITDA











Global Lottery

347



309

12%

13%

Global Gaming

64



(18)

NA

NA

Digital & Betting

15



9

66%

59%

Corporate support expense

(19)



(13)

(46)%

(46)%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

407



287

42%

42%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41%



35%

















Free cash flow

66



126

(48)%















Net debt(2)

6,109



7,250

(16)%

















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization

(2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

  • Sustained player demand in Global Lottery propels strong results; profit and related margins remain among the strongest in segment history
  • Global Gaming achieves highest quarterly revenue and profit levels in seven quarters as progressive recovery continues
  • Digital & Betting rapidly gaining scale with significantly higher revenue and profit driven by new and existing markets
  • Strong year-to-date operating cash flow of $613 million and free cash flow of $445 million
  • Successfully amended and extended term loan facility, adding an ESG margin adjustment demonstrating IGT's commitment to sustainability
  • Awarded 10-year lottery contract with Connecticut Lottery Corporation following a competitive procurement
  • Recently signed seven-year contract with La Française des Jeux, operator of the French National Lottery, to upgrade its lottery central system to IGT's advanced Aurora™ platform featuring enhanced, omnichannel capabilities
  • Strengthened Digital & Betting leadership with appointment of Joe Asher as President of Sports Betting and Gil Rotem as President of iGaming
  • Announced several turnkey sports betting solutions, including full retail and mobile services for Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Oneida Casino, and Snoqualmie Casino
  • Extended cashless momentum with agreements to deploy Resort Wallet and IGTPay at Agua Caliente Casino and Indigo Sky properties
  • Won several industry awards, including:
    • "Technology Provider of the Year" and "Lottery Product of the Year" at 2021 International Gaming Awards
    • "Product Innovation of the Year" for Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless technologies at 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas
    • "Best Consumer-Service Technology" for CrystalFlex sports betting terminal at 2021 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards

Financial highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $984 million, up 21% compared to the prior year

  • Global Lottery revenue rises 14% to $652 million, as sustained momentum drives 9% global same-store sales growth
  • Global Gaming revenue of $289 million, up from $216 million in the prior year and $274 million sequentially as market recovery progresses
  • Digital & Betting revenue increases 37% to $43 million, with double-digit growth across activities

Operating income of $212 million, up 144% from the prior year

  • High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth
  • Mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales
  • Strong operating leverage across businesses
  • Disciplined cost management and benefits from OPtiMa structural cost-savings program

Net interest expense of $79 million compared to $101 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates

Provision for income taxes of $37 million compared to a benefit from income taxes of $41 million in the prior year, on significant increase in operating profitability

Net income of $101 million versus net loss of $129 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher revenue and operating profit, and a reduction in foreign exchange losses

Adjusted EBITDA of $407 million compared to $287 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest level in Company history

Net debt of $6.1 billion, down $1.2 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020; Net debt leverage of 3.8x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, driven by strong cash flow generation and proceeds from sale of Italy gaming businesses, including €100 million installment received during Q3'21

Cash and Liquidity Update

  • Total liquidity of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2021; $435 million in unrestricted cash and $1.8 billion in additional borrowing capacity
  • Executed amendment and extension of Term Loan Facility
    • Enhancing credit profile, increasing liquidity, and extending debt maturities
    • Includes ESG margin adjustment, highlighting commitment to sustainability; achieved higher ESG rating in Q3'21, lowering borrowing costs

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

  • Ex-dividend date of November 22, 2021
  • Record date of November 23, 2021
  • Payment date of December 7, 2021

Investor Day Details

IGT will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST

  • Senior management will present an in-depth review of the Company's business strategy, long-term growth prospects, and capital allocation plans
  • A live webcast is available under "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com
  • Registration for the event is required and can be completed in advance
  • A replay will also be available on the website following the call

Raising Full-year 2021 Outlook (Continuing operations)

  • Revenue of ~$4.1 billion
  • Updating operating income outlook to ~$900 million from ~$800 million
  • Depreciation and amortization of ~$700 - $725 million
  • Cash from operations of ~$850 - $900 million
  • Capital expenditures below $300 million
  • Does not factor in any additional impact from COVID-19 restrictions

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast 

November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income (loss) from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and gain on sale of discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190 

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)















































































































































GLOBAL LOTTERY



Q3'21



Q3'20



Y/Y Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change (%)(1)



Q2'21

Sequential

Change as

Reported

(%)

Revenue

























Service























Operating and facilities management contracts



590



525



12%



12%



675

(13)%

Upfront license fee amortization



(51)



(52)



1%



—%



(53)

2%

Operating and facilities management contracts, net



539



474



14%



14%



623

(13)%

Other



78



76



4%



5%



79

(1)%

Total service revenue



617



549



12%



13%



702

(12)%

























Product sales



35



20



71%



70%



23

51%

Total revenue



652



570



14%



15%



725

(10)%

























Operating income



234



196



19%



20%



300

(22)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



347



309



12%



13%



414

(16)%

























Global same-store sales growth (%)























Instant ticket & draw games



7.1%



10.6%











34.9%



Multi-jurisdiction jackpots



42.2%



(14.3)%











28.8%



Total



9.3%



8.7%











34.5%



























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)























Instant ticket & draw games



4.6%



15.0%











20.5%



Multi-jurisdiction jackpots



42.2%



(14.3)%











28.8%



Total



7.5%



12.1%











21.1%



























Italy same-store sales growth (%)























Instant ticket & draw games



16.3%



(3.5)%











115.2%



























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein



















































































Q3'21



Q3'20



Y/Y Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change (%)(1)



Q2'21



GLOBAL GAMING





Sequential

Change as

Reported

(%)

Revenue























Service























Terminal



116



81



44%



43%



108

8%

Systems, software, and other



56



51



8%



8%



48

16%

Total service revenue



172



133



30%



30%



156

10%

























Product sales























Terminal



81



49



64%



63%



86

(6)%

Other



36



34



7%



6%



31

14%

Total product sales revenue



117



83



41%



40%



118

(1)%

Total revenue



289



216



34%



34%



274

6%

























Operating income (loss)



31



(56)



NA



NA



1

NM

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



64



(18)



NA



NA



35

80%

























Installed base units























Casino



48,434



48,280



—%







47,964



Casino - L/T lease(2)



1,144



1,102



4%







1,136



Total installed base units



49,578



49,382



—%







49,100



























Installed base units (by geography)























US & Canada



34,347



34,584



(1)%







33,820



Rest of world



15,231



14,798



3%







15,280



Total installed base units



49,578



49,382



—%







49,100



























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $























US & Canada



$40.79



$26.79



52%







$38.41



Rest of world



$5.64



$4.31



31%







$4.03



Total yields



$29.67



$19.88



49%







$27.49



























Global machine units sold























New/expansion



1,009



818



23%







1,167



Replacement



4,692



2,853



64%







5,168



Total machine units sold



5,701



3,671



55%







6,335



























US & Canada machine units sold























New/expansion



524



667



(21)%







643



Replacement



3,451



2,007



72%







3,485



Total machine units sold



3,975



2,674



49%







4,128



























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein







(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases







(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units















































































Q3'21



Q3'20



Y/Y Change

(%)







Q2'21



GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)





Constant

Currency

Change (%)(1)

Sequential

Change as

Reported

(%)

Rest of world machine units sold























New/expansion



485



151



221%







524



Replacement



1,241



846



47%







1,683



Total machine units sold



1,726



997



73%







2,207



























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $























US & Canada



$13,900



$13,800



1%







$13,900



Rest of world



$14,400



$12,100



19%







$12,700



Total ASP



$14,100



$13,300



6%







$13,400



























Gaming Systems Revenue



38



31



22%







39







































































































Q3'21



Q3'20



Y/Y Change

(%)







Q2'21



DIGITAL & BETTING





Constant

Currency

Change (%)(1)

Sequential

Change as

Reported

(%)

Revenue























Service



43



31



39%



36%



43

—%

Product sales







(66)%



(66)%



(0)

NA

Total revenue



43



31



37%



35%



42

2%

























Operating income



12



6



100%



90%



9

35%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



15



9



66%



59%



13

18%

















































CONSOLIDATED























Revenue (by geography)























US & Canada



556



443



26%



25%



561

(1)%

Italy



294



248



18%



19%



353

(17)%

Rest of world



134



125



7%



6%



127

5%

Total revenue



984



816



21%



20%



1,041

(5)%

















































(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein































 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited



















For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Service revenue

832





713





2,634





1,891



Product sales

152





104





406





340



Total revenue

984





816





3,039





2,230



















Cost of services

422





418





1,302





1,194



Cost of product sales

93





83





253





243



Selling, general and administrative

195





179





588





511



Research and development

63





48





179





140



Goodwill impairment













296



Restructuring

(1)









(1)





47



Other operating expense





1





1





3



Total operating expenses

772





730





2,323





2,434



















Operating income (loss)

212





87





716





(204)



















Interest expense, net

79





101





264





297



Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(6)





149





(62)





153



Other expense, net

1





6





96





34



Total non-operating expenses

74





256





298





485



Income (loss) from continuing operations before

provision for (benefit from) income taxes

138





(170)





418





(689)



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

37





(41)





217





(45)



Income (loss) from continuing operations

101





(129)





200





(644)



Income from discontinued operations, net of tax





26





24





25



Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax









391







Income from discontinued operations





26





415





25



Net income (loss)

101





(102)





615





(619)



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

from continuing operations

36





25





155





40



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests from discontinued operations





1





(2)





(3)



Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

65





(128)





462





(656)



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.32





(0.75)





0.22





(3.34)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.31





(0.75)





0.22





(3.34)



Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - basic

0.32





(0.62)





2.25





(3.20)



Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - diluted

0.31





(0.62)





2.24





(3.20)



Weighted-average shares - basic

205,188





204,857





205,048





204,680



Weighted-average shares - diluted

206,899





204,857





206,728





204,680



 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited















September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



435





907



Restricted cash and cash equivalents



152





199



Trade and other receivables, net



1,017





846



Inventories



181





169



Other current assets



607





480



Assets held for sale



4





839



Total current assets



2,396





3,440



Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net



956





1,068



Property, plant and equipment, net



118





132



Operating lease right-of-use assets



283





288



Goodwill



4,670





4,713



Intangible assets, net



1,453





1,577



Other non-current assets



1,500





1,774



Total non-current assets



8,981





9,552



Total assets



11,376





12,992













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



1,003





1,126



Current portion of long-term debt







393



Other current liabilities



825





847



Liabilities held for sale







250



Total current liabilities



1,828





2,615



Long-term debt, less current portion



6,544





7,857



Deferred income taxes



392





333



Operating lease liabilities



269





266



Other non-current liabilities



322





360



Total non-current liabilities



7,528





8,816



Total liabilities



9,355





11,431



Commitments and contingencies









IGT PLC's shareholders' equity



1,317





777



Non-controlling interests



704





784



Shareholders' equity



2,021





1,561



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



11,376





12,992



 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited



For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

101



(102)



615



(619)

Less: Income from discontinued operations



26



415



25

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities from continuing operations:















Depreciation

81



91



246



265

Amortization of upfront license fees

54



54



164



156

Amortization

51



53



150



160

Stock-based compensation

11



1



22



(11)

Debt issuance cost amortization

4



5



15



16

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1





92



28

Goodwill impairment







296

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(6)



149



(62)



153

Deferred income taxes

(27)



(70)



56



(107)

Other non-cash items, net

(6)



1



(1)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions:















Trade and other receivables

(50)



81



(184)



169

Inventories

(17)



(3)



(12)



(9)

Accounts payable

(101)



(25)



(77)



(45)

Other assets and liabilities

18



(18)



4



(85)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

113



191



613



344

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations



95



(31)



267

Net cash provided by operating activities

113



285



582



610

















Cash flows from investing activities















Capital expenditures

(47)



(65)



(168)



(204)

Proceeds from sale of assets

3



1



15



6

Other



2



1



12

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(44)



(62)



(152)



(186)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations

118



(1)



852



(21)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

74



(63)



700



(207)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities

(498)



(579)



17



146

Principal payments on long-term debt

(424)





(2,846)



(959)

Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities

(55)



59



(52)



96

Payments of debt issuance costs

(7)



(2)



(14)



(21)

Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt





(85)



(25)

Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings

16



(83)



19



(8)

Proceeds from long-term debt

589





1,339



750

Dividends paid







(41)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests



(45)



(89)



(136)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(31)





(92)



Capital increase - non-controlling interests

1



1



12



3

Other

(3)



(3)



(12)



(9)

Net cash used in financing activities

(412)



(650)



(1,804)



(204)

















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(225)



(428)



(522)



200

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents

(6)



38



(19)



46

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

819



1,530



1,129



894

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

588



1,140



588



1,140

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations



19





19

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of

continuing operations

588



1,121



588



1,121

















Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Interest paid

104



141



323



372

Income taxes paid

64



20



104



38

 

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ in millions)

Unaudited















September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022







1,004



4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023







1,038



5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023



61





61



3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024



576





610



6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025



1,093





1,092



4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026



743







3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026



863





913



6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027



745





744



2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028



575





608



5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029



744





743



Senior Secured Notes



5,399





6,813













Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027



1,145





1,044



Long-term debt, less current portion



6,544





7,857













Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2027







393



Current portion of long-term debt







393













Short-term borrowings



19







Total debt



6,563





8,250













Less: Cash and cash equivalents



435





907



Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024



18





24



Net debt



6,109





7,319













Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









 

International Game Technology PLC



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



($ in millions)



Unaudited



































For the three months ended September 30, 2021



















Business















Global



Global



Digital &



Segment



Corporate



Total IGT





Lottery



Gaming



Betting



Total



and Other



PLC

Income from continuing operations























101

Provision for income taxes























37

Interest expense, net























79

Foreign exchange gain, net























(6)

Other non-operating expense, net























1

Operating income (loss)



234



31



12



278



(66)



212

Depreciation



48



29



4



81





81

Amortization - service revenue (1)



54







54





54

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



8



1





10



1



11

Amortization - purchase accounting











40



40

Restructuring







(1)



(1)





(1)

Stock-based compensation



3



2





5



6



11

Other (2)













Adjusted EBITDA



347



64



15



426



(19)



407























































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations























113



Capital expenditures























(47)

Free Cash Flow























66

























































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees



(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



 

International Game Technology PLC



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



($ in millions)



Unaudited



































For the three months ended September 30, 2020



















Business















Global



Global



Digital &



Segment



Corporate



Total IGT







Lottery



Gaming



Betting



Total



and Other



PLC

Loss from continuing operations























(129)

Benefit from income taxes























(41)

Interest expense, net























101

Foreign exchange loss, net























149

Other non-operating expense, net























6

Operating income (loss)



196



(56)



6



146



(59)



87

Depreciation



51



36



4



91





91

Amortization - service revenue (1)



54







54





54

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



8



2





10



1



11

Amortization - purchase accounting











42



42

Stock-based compensation











1



1

Other (2)











1



1

Adjusted EBITDA



309



(18)



9



301



(13)



287



























Income from discontinued operations























26

Provision for income taxes























14

Interest expense, net























Depreciation























11

Amortization























13

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations























65



























Adjusted EBITDA - combined























352



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations























191

Capital expenditures























(65)

Free Cash Flow























126



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees



(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



 

International Game Technology PLC



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



($ in millions)



Unaudited



































For the nine months ended September 30, 2021



















Business















Global



Global



Digital &



Segment



Corporate



Total IGT





Lottery



Gaming



Betting



Total



and Other



PLC

Income from continuing operations























200

Provision for income taxes























217

Interest expense, net























264

Foreign exchange gain, net























(62)

Other non-operating expense, net























96

Operating income (loss)



871



7



28



906



(190)



716

Depreciation



144



92



11



247



(1)



246

Amortization - service revenue (1)



164







164





164

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



25



4





29



3



32

Amortization - purchase accounting











118



118

Restructuring



(1)





(1)



(1)





(1)

Stock-based compensation



5



4





10



12



22

Other (2)











1



1

Adjusted EBITDA



1,209



107



39



1,355



(57)



1,299



























Income from discontinued operations























415

Gain on sale of discontinued operations























(396)

Provision for income taxes























4

Interest expense, net























Depreciation























Amortization























Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations























23



























Adjusted EBITDA - combined























1,322





























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations























613



Capital expenditures























(168)

Free Cash Flow























445





























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees



(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



 

International Game Technology PLC



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



($ in millions)



Unaudited



































For the nine months ended September 30, 2020



















Business















Global



Global



Digital &



Segment



Corporate



Total IGT





Lottery



Gaming



Betting



Total



and Other



PLC

Loss from continuing operations























(644)

Benefit from income taxes























(45)

Interest expense, net























297

Foreign exchange loss, net























153

Other non-operating expense, net























34

Operating income (loss)



447



(170)



3



280



(484)



(204)

Goodwill impairment











296



296

Depreciation



147



106



11



264



1



265

Amortization - service revenue (1)



156







156





156

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



22



5





27



2



30

Amortization - purchase accounting











131



131

Restructuring



5



34



1



41



6



47

Stock-based compensation



(4)



(5)





(9)



(2)



(11)

Other (2)











3



3

Adjusted EBITDA



773



(28)



14



759



(47)



713



























Income from discontinued operations























25

Provision for income taxes























10

Interest expense, net























Depreciation























36

Amortization























41

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations























112



























Adjusted EBITDA - combined























825





























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations























344



Capital expenditures























(204)

Free Cash Flow























139

























































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees



(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs



 

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

