MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022.

Today, the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company. This dividend is also payable on June 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

