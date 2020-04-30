MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported first quarter 2020 financial results.
FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
- First quarter net earnings (loss) attributable to International Paper of $(141) million ($(0.36) per diluted share), compared with $165 million ($0.42 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $424 million ($1.05 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 net earnings included an after-tax charge of $337 million ($0.85 per diluted share) for the impairment of the net assets and write-off of foreign currency translation adjustment following the announcement of the sale of our Brazil Packaging business.
- First quarter adjusted operating earnings* (non-GAAP) of $226 million ($0.57 per diluted share) compared with $430 million ($1.09 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $447 million ($1.11 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2019
- Cash provided by operations of $649 million
- Monetized $250 million of ownership position in Graphic Packaging
- Liquidity position was $3.5 billion at quarter end, which reflects cash and committed credit facilities
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS
- Essential business committed to the health and safety of our employees and serving our customers
- Taking prudent actions to further strengthen liquidity
- Strong immediate demand for corrugated packaging and pulp; significant demand decline for printing papers
"International Paper had a solid first quarter in a rapidly changing environment as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and containment measures accelerated," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "International Paper entered this crisis in a position of strength due to our committed employees, our diverse customer base, our world-class manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and solid financial footing. Given the unprecedented uncertainty regarding the ultimate economic impact of COVID-19, we are taking prudent steps to further strengthen the company's liquidity."
Sutton added, "I am especially grateful to our manufacturing, converting and supply chain frontline teams around the world – their health and safety is our most important responsibility as we provide essential products to our customers."
Diluted Net EPS Attributable to International Paper Shareholders and Adjusted Operating EPS
First
Fourth
First
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper
$
(0.36)
$
0.42
$
1.05
Add Back – Non-Operating Pension Expense (Income)
(0.01)
0.02
0.02
Add Back – Net Special Items Expense (Income)
0.94
0.65
0.04
Adjusted Operating Earnings*
$
0.57
$
1.09
$
1.11
*
Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings attributable to International Paper Company (GAAP) excluding special items and non-operating pension expense (income). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. For discussion of special items, net and non-operating pension expense (income), see the Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes.
Select Financial Measures
(In millions)
First
Fourth
First
Net Sales
$
5,352
$
5,498
$
5,643
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper
(141)
165
424
Business Segment Operating Profit
512
669
600
Adjusted Operating Earnings
226
430
447
Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations
649
928
733
Free Cash Flow*
363
565
440
*
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure, cash provided by (used for) operations, and disclosure regarding why we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors, is included later in this release.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of its businesses and is calculated as set forth in footnote (e) below under "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment". First quarter 2020 business segment net sales and operating profits compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2019 are as follows:
Business Segment Results
(In millions)
First
Fourth
First
Net Sales by Business Segment
Industrial Packaging
$
3,819
$
3,810
$
3,832
Global Cellulose Fibers
568
577
689
Printing Papers
908
1,067
1,065
Corporate and Inter-segment Sales
57
44
57
Net Sales
$
5,352
$
5,498
$
5,643
Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment
Industrial Packaging
$
470
$
605
$
421
Global Cellulose Fibers
(54)
(45)
35
Printing Papers
96
109
144
Total Business Segment Operating Profit
$
512
$
669
$
600
Industrial Packaging operating profits in the first quarter of 2020 were $470 million compared with $605 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In North America, earnings decreased due to lower sales prices for boxes and export containerboard, higher planned maintenance outage expenses and higher operating costs driven by the Riverdale mill conversion. Demand for export containerboard improved and input costs were lower, primarily for energy. Earnings were negatively impacted by the non-repeat of a favorable inventory valuation adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2019. In Europe, earnings improved driven by seasonally higher volumes, primarily in Morocco and Turkey and continued performance improvements at the Madrid, Spain mill, slightly offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts, primarily in Morocco.
Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits (losses) in the first quarter of 2020 were $(54) million compared with $(45) million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings decreased driven by lower average sales prices and higher planned maintenance outage expenses partially offset by a favorable inventory valuation adjustment in the first quarter of 2020.
Printing Papers operating profits in the first quarter of 2020 were $96 million compared with $109 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In North America, earnings decreased due to lower export and domestic sales volumes, seasonally higher operating costs and higher planned maintenance outage expenses. Earnings benefited from the non-repeat of an unfavorable inventory valuation adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2019. In Brazil, earnings decreased due to seasonally lower sales volumes and lower margins driven by geographic mix slightly offset by lower input costs and favorable foreign currency impacts. In Europe and Russia, earnings increased primarily due to lower operating costs in both regions, lower planned maintenance outage expenses and input costs in Europe, slightly offset by lower sales prices in both regions and lower sales volumes in Russia.
EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS
Ilim joint venture equity earnings (loss) were $(35) million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operationally, earnings decreased slightly driven by lower sales prices for hardwood pulp, softwood pulp and containerboard to China and Russia. The Company recognized a non-cash after-tax foreign exchange loss of $51 million in the first quarter of 2020 ($0.13 per diluted share), compared with a gain of $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 ($0.02 per diluted share), primarily due to Ilim's U.S. dollar denominated net debt.
Graphic Packaging equity earnings on our 18.7% ownership position were $7 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
CORPORATE EXPENSES
Corporate expenses were $32 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
EFFECTIVE TAX RATE
The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was (588)%, compared to a 2019 fourth quarter reported effective tax rate of 66%. The reported effective tax rate in the first quarter reflects the impact of a non-deductible impairment of our Brazil packaging business, noted below as a special item. The tax rate in the fourth quarter reflects additional tax expense primarily related to a foreign deferred tax valuation allowance.
Excluding special items and non-operating pension expense, the operational effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 29%, compared with 26% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher operational effective tax rate in the first quarter is primarily related to the final measurement of the tax deduction for equity-classified awards, treated as a discrete period item.
EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS
Special items in the first quarter of 2020 amount to a net after-tax charge of $372 million ($0.94 per diluted share) compared with $258 million ($0.65 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $15 million ($0.04 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2019. Special items in all periods include the following charges (gains):
First Quarter 2020
Fourth Quarter 2019
First Quarter 2019
(In millions)
Before Tax
After Tax
Before Tax
After Tax
Before Tax
After Tax
Restructuring and other charges, net:
Debt extinguishment costs
$
8
$
6
$
21
$
16
$
—
$
—
EMEA Packaging business optimization
—
—
15
12
—
—
Total restructuring and other charges, net
8
6
36
28
—
—
Brazil Packaging impairment
344
337
—
—
—
—
Environmental remediation reserve adjustment
41
31
10
8
—
—
India transaction
17
17
5
4
—
—
Abandoned property removal
9
7
15
12
11
8
Gain on sale of portion of equity investment in Graphic
(33)
(25)
—
—
—
—
Foreign value-added tax refund accrual
(3)
(2)
(6)
(4)
—
—
Global Cellulose Fibers goodwill impairment
—
—
52
42
—
—
Litigation reserves
—
—
19
14
—
—
Multi-employer pension plan exit liability adjustment
—
—
—
—
16
12
Gain on sale of EMEA Packaging box plant
—
—
—
—
(7)
(6)
Other
1
1
5
4
1
1
Foreign deferred tax valuation allowance
—
—
—
203
—
—
Tax expense (benefit) related to internal investment
—
—
—
(53)
—
—
Total special items, net
$
384
$
372
$
136
$
258
$
21
$
15
EARNINGS WEBCAST
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
2019
Net Sales
$ 5,352
$ 5,643
$ 5,498
Costs and Expenses
Cost of products sold
3,746
(a)
3,929
(a)
3,666
(a)
Selling and administrative expenses
418
413
445
(g)
Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested
323
(b)
315
(b)
343
(b)
Distribution expenses
407
389
392
Taxes other than payroll and income taxes
44
43
42
Restructuring and other charges, net
8
(c)
—
36
(c)
Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses
344
(d)
(7)
(d)
52
(d)
Net (gains) losses on sales of equity method investments
(33)
(e)
—
—
Interest expense, net
117
(f)
133
113
(f)
Non-operating pension expense(income)
(6)
10
9
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings
(16)
418
400
Income tax provision (benefit)
94
106
263
(h)
Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes
(31)
114
29
Net Earnings (Loss)
(141)
426
166
Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
2
1
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company
$ (141)
$ 424
$ 165
Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders
Net earnings (loss)
$ (0.36)
$ 1.06
$ 0.42
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders
Net earnings (loss)
$ (0.36)
$ 1.05
$ 0.42
Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted
392.6
403.2
395.6
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations.
(a)
Includes pre-tax charges of $41 million ($31 million after taxes) and $10 million ($8 million after taxes) for three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for environmental remediation reserve adjustments, charges of $17 million (before and after taxes) and $3 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for the fair value adjustment of our remaining investment in India, pre-tax charges of $9 million ($7 million after taxes), $11 million ($8 million after taxes) and $15 million ($12 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, pre-tax income of $2 million ($1 million after taxes) and $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively, for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund, a pre-tax charge of $16 million ($12 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 for costs associated with a multi-employer pension plan exit liability, a pre-tax charge of $19 million ($14 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for litigation reserves and a charge of $2 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for the write-off of inventory related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business.
(b)
Includes pre-tax charges of $1 million (before and after taxes), $1 million (before and after taxes) and $2 million ($1 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.
(c)
Includes pre-tax charges of $8 million ($6 million after taxes) and $21 million ($16 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for debt extinguishment costs and a pre-tax charge of $15 million ($12 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 primarily for severance related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business.
(d)
Includes a pre-tax loss of $20 million ($13 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 for the impairment of the net assets of our Brazil Packaging business, a loss of $324 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 related to the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment resulting from the classification of the assets and liabilities of our Brazil Packaging business as held for sale, a pre-tax gain of $7 million ($6 million after taxes) and a loss of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019 respectively, related to the sale of a box plant in our EMEA packaging business, a pre-tax loss of $52 million ($42 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 related to the impairment of goodwill in our Global Cellulose Fibers business and a gain of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business.
(e)
Includes a pre-tax gain of $33 million ($25 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 related to the monetization of approximately 19% of our equity investment in Graphic Packaging.
(f)
Includes pre-tax income of $1 million (before and after taxes) and $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for interest income associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund.
(g)
Includes a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for transaction costs associated with the divestiture of our India Papers business.
(h)
Includes tax expense of $203 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 related to a foreign deferred tax valuation allowance and a tax benefit of $53 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 related to an internal investment restructuring.
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
2019
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company
$ (141)
$ 424
$ 165
Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income)
(5)
8
7
Add back: Special items expense (income)
372
15
258
Adjusted Operating Earnings
$ 226
$ 447
$ 430
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
2019
Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported
$ (0.36)
$ 1.05
$ 0.42
Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income)
(0.01)
0.02
0.02
Add back: Special items expense (income)
0.94
0.04
0.65
Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share
$ 0.57
$ 1.11
$ 1.09
Notes:
The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of non-operating pension expense (income) and items considered by management to be unusual (special items) as reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings (loss) attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
Net Sales by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
2019
Industrial Packaging
$ 3,819
$ 3,832
$ 3,810
Global Cellulose Fibers
568
689
577
Printing Papers
908
1,065
1,067
Corporate and Inter-segment Sales
57
57
44
Net Sales
$ 5,352
$ 5,643
$ 5,498
Operating Profit by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
2019
Industrial Packaging
$ 470
$ 421
$ 605
Global Cellulose Fibers
(54)
35
(45)
Printing Papers
96
144
109
Total Business Segment Operating Profit
$ 512
$ 600
$ 669
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings
$ (16)
$ 418
$ 400
Interest expense, net
117
(a)
133
113
(a)
Noncontrolling interest/equity earnings adjustment (d)
—
(3)
(1)
Corporate expenses, net
32
21
9
Corporate special items, net
33
(b)
—
56
(b)
Business special items, net
352
(c)
21
(c)
83
(c)
Non-operating pension expense (income)
(6)
10
9
Business Segment Operating Profit (e)
$ 512
$ 600
$ 669
Equity Earnings (Loss) in Ilim S.A., Net of Taxes
$ (35)
$ 101
$ 21
Equity Earnings (Loss) in Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC
$ 7
$ 13
$ 9
(a)
Includes income of $1 million and $3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for interest income associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund.
(b)
Includes charges of $41 million and $10 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for environmental remediation reserve adjustments, charges of $17 million and $3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for the fair value adjustment of our remaining investment in India, a gain of $33 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 related to the monetization of approximately 19% of our equity investment in Graphic Packaging, charges of $8 million and $21 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for debt extinguishment costs, a charge of $19 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for litigation reserves and a charge of $3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for transaction costs associated with the divestiture of our India Papers business.
(c)
Related to Industrial Packaging, includes a charge of $20 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 for the impairment of the net assets of our Brazil Packaging business, a loss of $324 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 related to the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment resulting from the classification of the assets and liabilities of our Brazil Packaging business as held for sale, charges of $6 million, $8 million and $10 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, income of $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund, a charge of $16 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 for costs associated with a multi-employer pension plan exit liability, a gain of $7 million and a loss of $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively, related to the sale of a box plant in our EMEA Packaging business and a charge of $17 million for the three months December 31, 2019 related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business.
Related to Global Cellulose Fibers, includes charges of $3 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 and $4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and a charge of $52 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 related to the impairment of goodwill.
Related to Printing Papers, includes charges of $1 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 and $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production, a charge of $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, a gain of $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business and income of $3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund.
(d)
Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax noncontrolling interest and equity earnings for these subsidiaries are adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.
(e)
As set forth in the chart above, business segment operating profit is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings, but including the impact of equity earnings and noncontrolling interests, and excluding interest expense, net, corporate expenses, net, corporate special items, net, business special items, net and non-operating pension expense. Business segment operating profit is a measure reported to our management for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to our business segments and assessing the performance of our business segments and is presented in our financial statement footnotes in accordance with ASC 280.
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
International Paper Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
2019
Industrial Packaging (In thousands of short tons)
Corrugated Packaging (b)
2,624
2,535
2,644
Containerboard
827
697
769
Recycling
416
609
598
Saturated Kraft
48
41
34
Gypsum /Release Kraft
56
51
50
Bleached Kraft
7
7
5
EMEA Packaging (b)
441
370
414
Brazilian Packaging (b)
90
85
94
European Coated Paperboard
111
104
105
Industrial Packaging
4,620
4,499
4,713
Global Cellulose Fibers (In thousands of metric tons) (c)
901
859
895
Printing Papers (In thousands of short tons)
U.S. Uncoated Papers
415
448
459
European & Russian Uncoated Papers
360
354
383
Brazilian Uncoated Papers
240
244
344
Indian Uncoated Papers
—
68
23
Printing Papers
1,015
1,114
1,209
(a)
Sales volumes include third party and inter-segment sales and exclude sales of equity investees.
(b)
Volumes for corrugated box sales reflect consumed tons sold (CTS). Board sales by these businesses reflect invoiced tons.
(c)
Includes North American, European and Brazilian volumes and internal sales to mills.
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Temporary Investments
$ 1,239
$ 511
Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net
3,226
3,280
Contract Assets
423
393
Inventories
2,002
2,208
Assets Held for Sale
112
—
Other
213
247
Total Current Assets
7,215
6,639
Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net
12,691
13,004
Forestlands
308
391
Investments
1,370
1,721
Financial Assets of Variable Interest Entities
7,093
7,088
Goodwill
3,304
3,347
Right of Use Assets
422
434
Deferred Charges and Other Assets
812
847
Total Assets
$ 33,215
$ 33,471
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Notes Payable and Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt
$ 664
$ 168
Current Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities
4,220
4,220
Accounts Payable and Other Current Liabilities
4,094
4,258
Liabilities Held for Sale
364
—
Total Current Liabilities
9,342
8,646
Long-Term Debt
9,561
9,597
Long-Term Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities
2,087
2,085
Deferred Income Taxes
2,662
2,633
Pension Benefit Obligation
1,521
1,578
Postretirement and Postemployment Benefit Obligation
252
270
Long-Term Lease Obligations
293
304
Other Liabilities
636
640
Equity
Invested Capital, Net of Treasury Stock
(1,205)
(695)
Retained Earnings
8,062
8,408
Total International Paper Shareholders' Equity
6,857
7,713
Noncontrolling interests
4
5
Total Equity
6,861
7,718
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 33,215
$ 33,471
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net earnings (loss)
$ (141)
$ 426
Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested
323
315
Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net
35
22
Restructuring and other charges, net
8
—
Net (gains) losses on sales of equity method investments
(33)
—
Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses
344
(7)
Equity method dividends received
5
6
Equity (earnings) losses, net
31
(114)
Periodic pension expense, net
11
26
Other, net
166
46
Changes in current assets and liabilities
Accounts and notes receivable
(107)
26
Contract assets
(33)
(15)
Inventories
60
(22)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(31)
34
Interest payable
(12)
(25)
Other
23
15
Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities
649
733
Investment Activities
Invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries
(286)
(293)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(17)
Proceeds from sales of equity method investments
250
—
Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash divested
—
17
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
1
3
Other
—
(4)
Cash Provided By (Used For) Investment Activities
(35)
(294)
Financing Activities
Repurchases of common stock and payments of restricted stock tax withholding
(41)
(229)
Issuance of debt
560
208
Reduction of debt
(136)
(142)
Change in book overdrafts
(9)
(25)
Dividends paid
(202)
(201)
Other
(7)
—
Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities
165
(389)
Cash Included in Assets Held for Sale
(9)
—
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(42)
2
Change in Cash and Temporary Investments
728
52
Cash and Temporary Investments
Beginning of the period
511
589
End of the period
$ 1,239
$ 641
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities
$ 649
$ 733
Adjustments:
Cash invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries
(286)
(293)
Free Cash Flow
$ 363
$ 440
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operations. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance, free cash flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP measures in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in the same industry as International Paper.
Management believes certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management also uses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance.