ISEA (International Safety Equipment Association) concludes search for new chief executive with selection of Cam Mackey, effective June 1, 2022.
ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will have a new president and chief executive officer on June 1, 2022: Cam Mackey.
Mackey brings years of executive leadership experience to his new post at ISEA, most recently as executive director of Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP). SCIP is a non-profit professional society providing 1,500+ leaders in growth intelligence (competitive, marketing, strategic intelligence & insights) with training, education, and professional development resources. In his three years leading SCIP, he transformed programming, grew membership, and succeeded in obtaining ANSI accreditation for internal standards.
Prior to leading SCIP, Mackey spent nearly two decades with the Manufacturers Alliance, where he grew his career and experience in a multitude of roles, including marketing and sales, business development, and membership. In his final role there as senior vice president, operations, he was responsible for everything the organization did that created value for members, including training, education, in-person and virtual events, and best practices.
"Cam has decades of experience in association management and operations, as well as proven capabilities in strategy and innovation, growing revenues, and enhancing member and stakeholder value," said ISEA Board Chair Tom Votel (president & CEO, Ergodyne). "He is well-positioned to advance ISEA's mission, vision and value proposition, and ensure membership growth to support those goals."
Mackey expressed his excitement about the opportunity to lead ISEA. "Throughout my career, I've put mission and members first, which makes ISEA a great fit for my leadership philosophy," said Mackey. "The organization has a clear and very important mission. And it has attracted members who are both passionate and strategic about how to best serve the safety equipment industry. I'm eager to get started."
Mackey lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife of 17 years, two daughters, two cats and a Labrador retriever. He is a proud former music major and supporter of the arts.
About ISEA
The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) is the trade association for personal protective equipment and technologies. Its member companies, united in the goal of protecting the health and safety of workers worldwide, are global leaders in the design, manufacture, testing, and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), which protects more than 111 million workers across the U.S. Since 1933, ISEA has been a recognized leader in the development of ANSI-accredited safety equipment standards, in the United States and around the world. ISEA works with Congress and government agencies to consult with policymakers whose decisions affect the industry.
Nationwide, the safety equipment industry supports 345,001 total jobs and generates more than $71.6 billion in economic activity. In 2020, the safety equipment industry paid $5 billion in federal taxes and nearly $4 billion in state taxes, for a total tax generation of $9 billion. For more information visit safetyequipment.org.
Media Contact
Nicole Randall, International Safety Association, 703-525-1695 x12, nrandall@safetyequipment.org
Kathleen Silverstein, On The Marc Media, 410-963-2345, kathleen@onthemarcmedia.com
SOURCE International Safety Association