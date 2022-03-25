DURHAM, N.C. , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISA is working to make cybersecurity a more important topic in the post digital transformation world with its Digital Transformation Virtual Conference—Brazil on March 29, 2022.
The event is aimed at IT technicians, cybersecurity professionals, engineers, plant managers, automation system developers, and others involved in the industry. Relevant companies and individuals can register on the home page.
The conference is particularly targeted towards audiences in Brazil, Bermuda, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Canada, and USA. As supporting partners, Petrobas and IBP will discuss their own cybersecurity experiences. At the conference, experts will discuss how cybersecurity will work in a post digital transformation world. The event will include discussions about cybersecurity issues in industrial automation settings, design systems with cybersecurity in mind, skills gaps on ISA cybersecurity standards, reliability, obsolescence of automation systems, how to protect and upgrade legacy hardware, and how to process safety issues that are affected by cybersecurity. In addition, experts will also share ISA cybersecurity standards, different approaches to cybersecurity, state-of-the-art cybersecurity for automation systems, and integration of Security Operation Centers (SOCs).
"Digital transformation offers so many benefits to companies in every vertical segment. These connected technologies enable higher performance, reduce downtime, increase efficiency, and provide unprecedented amounts of data to inform the enterprise," said ISA Executive Director Claire Ramspeck. "With all of these benefits, though, comes a great responsibility – the expanded digital footprint means a much larger set of threats and vulnerabilities from a cybersecurity perspective. Cybersecurity needs to be a primary consideration for any company undergoing a digital transformation, and this event helps frame strategies to protect your systems and facilities."
The CEO & Founder of vFairs, Muhammad Younas, expressed, "Cybersecurity is a very relevant topic for all companies these days. Technology is part of most processes, so companies need to be up to date with the latest security protocols. Conferences like this will help make the post digital transformation world a much more secure and safer place."
The Digital Transformation Virtual Conference—Brazil will take place on March 29, 2022. Those interested can buy their tickets on the event page. ISA members receive discounted tickets.
