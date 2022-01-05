WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile2CRM, a technology innovator in cellular technology integration, with CRM and other business systems, today announced that the international accounting firm Wiskind & Bittas selected and implemented Mobile2TeamsTM as part of the company's effort to integrate its communications infrastructure into a comprehensive envelope focused on simplifying processes, cutting operational costs, increasing efficiency and supporting its expected growth acceleration in the coming years.
Wiskind and Bittas have implemented Microsoft Teams in the past for its conferencing and chat capabilities, and sought a solution that would enable capitalizing on it as the core communications platform for the organization.
After comparing offerings from a number of providers, the firm's technology advisors surmised that Mobile2Teams provided the required functionality to turn Microsoft Teams into Wiskind & Bittas' next-gen holistic communications platform, adding CRM integration, call recordings, IVR, transcription, hooks for analytics – and integrating landline, cellular, voice, and text communications under one umbrella.
"We are delighted to have won Wiskind & Bittas' confidence," said Joshua Behar, CEO, Mobile2CRM. "Being selected to enable their next-gen communications envelope was a challenging effort and we're proud to have satisfied Wiskind & Bittas requirements which also included strict privacy and regulatory compliance."
"We have been struggling with a communication infrastructure that includes quite a few disparate components," said Omri Bittas, Partner, Wiskind & Bittas. "We are using various offerings from several vendors and needed to find a seamless way to connect all the pieces together, and provide smooth operations solution that offers robust security while simultaneously delivering our employees and clients' users with the business efficiency and productivity to enable our projected growth acceleration in the coming years."
About Wiskind & Bittas
The Wiskind & Bittas accounting firm's team of experienced and professional accountants is certified in the United States and in Israel. Providing uncompromising professional services handling tax issues, investments due diligence, and the compounded complexity of two national tax authorities. We believe in reliability, precision, and personal care. We operate with the understanding that the client is a long-term partner and our goal is catering for our customers' business and accounting needs.
For more information about Wiskind & Bittas and its services, visit https://www.wb-tax.com/en/.
About Mobile2CRM
With Mobile2CRM, businesses, enterprises, and organizations can utilize their employee's cellular communication capabilities to expand their customer reach, increase revenues, and streamline operations. Mobile2CRM brings the business information from employee cellphone to the corporate CRM and other systems — empowering enterprise mobile and remote workforces to increase their productivity, performance and revenues.
Mobile2CRM's unique solution automatically captures, logs, and records cellular interactions into companies' systems and databases requiring zero user intervention. The corporate benefits from mobile call recording capabilities that are compliant with recording and monitoring regulations, ensuring that employee privacy is fully protected.
For more information about Mobile2CRM and its products, visit http://www.Mobile2CRM.com. You can also follow us on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn.
Mobile2CRM Contact
Ilan Paretsky
917-473-9709
SOURCE Mobile2CRM