TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Jan. 26th, 2022 at 7:00pm EST, Internet hall of fame inductee Dr. Richard Stallman will speak to the Jeff.pro Technology User Group, in a presentation titled "How GNU+Linux can start freeing you from the nonfree software of big-tech operating systems, and its abuses of your privacy."
Dr. Richard Stallman is the founder of the Free Software Foundation, lead developer of the GNU operating system, and main author of the GNU General Public License (GNU GPL).
In September 1983, Stallman vowed to develop a complete operating system, to be called GNU, whose principle virtue was to be respecting its users' freedom. (Such software is called "free software" -- "free" as in freedom.) For this system he wrote several widely-used GNU packages, such as the GNU Compiler Collection, the GNU Debugger and the GNU Emacs text editor, while recruiting developers for many other packages.
In October 1985 Stallman founded the Free Software Foundation, initially to raise funds to support further development of GNU. Now it also campaigns for free software and supports other free software projects.
Since the mid 1990s, Stallman has focused on advocating for free software and the freedoms it brings, as well as campaigning against software patents and copyrighting of interfaces, as well as the legal and technical means that put computer users under the power of the developers of the programs they use, including proprietary software license agreements, non-disclosure agreements, activation keys, dongles, forbidding redistribution, copy restriction, digital restrictions management (DRM), proprietary data formats, and binary executables without source code.
This event will be limited to Membership of the Jeff.pro GNU+Linux User Group on the Telegram app.
Launched in September 2021, Jeff.pro is presently the largest Technology User Group in North America, with over 44,000 subscribers. Jeff.pro is a focused community committed to study and innovation relating to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS), computers, laptops, mobile devices and the GNU+Linux computer operating system.
The Jeff.pro online community consists of both free and paid monthly recurring memberships and premium instructional courses led by digital professionals including Jeffrey Peterson.
Peterson is a veteran technology entrepreneur and founder of QP/MeetMe, a top-20 online Social Network, also the first Social Network to trade on a Stock Exchange in the history of the United States. Founded by Peterson at the dawn of the '.com internet boom' in 1998, QP/MeetMe was acquired by Florida venture-capitalist turned politician Richard L. Scott in 2007 and sold in a $500MM acquisition to NuCom, the German corporate parent of eHarmony in March, 2020.
