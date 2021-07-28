AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading global provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, announced today it has partnered with the second largest apartment manager in the U.S., Lincoln Property Company. Initiated in February 2021, Interplay is providing over 2,500 maintenance associates with 24/7 access to more than 200 hours of career-accelerating, simulation-based training content in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliance repair and safety.
With onsite maintenance staff turnover sitting at 39.2% annually, according to the National Apartment Association, training has become a critical focus for lowering operational costs across property management companies. Interplay's foundational courses and lifelike simulation training on field equipment and appliances are an exciting new addition to Lincoln's training program intended to overcome industry retention challenges. The delivery of engaging and continuous training pathways are expected to significantly improve employee performance and length of employment, reduce resident turnover, and bring growth opportunities to maintenance technicians seeking career advancement across their 600+ apartment communities, nationwide.
With a long-standing commitment of investing in industry-leading training for their employees, Lincoln foresees the addition of Interplay's maintenance course catalogs to sustain their competitive edge over others in the property management space by delivering a highly-skilled and confident workforce into critical, resident-facing roles.
"Interplay's courses have served as the critical infrastructure needed to overcome industry-wide retention challenges and is a huge win for our company, maintenance techs, as well as our residents. With customized learning tracks, we have transparency into our technician's skillsets, enabling us to promote and reward our entry-level technicians into more advanced roles. Our team members now have the tools to empower themselves to improve their careers, which greatly translates to enhanced resident experiences across our portfolio of properties as well," said Margette Hepfner, Chief Operating Officer for Lincoln Property Company.
"We're proud to partner with Lincoln Property Company to deliver the most innovative maintenance training courses available to its maintenance teams," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "As one of the largest multi-family managers in the U.S, Lincoln is setting a huge example in the competitive property management space by implementing learning experiences that improve operational costs by way of making their essential workforce feel valued and invested in."
About Lincoln Property Company
Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company's residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit http://www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.
About Interplay Learning
Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Interplay Learning is the leading global provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades. The firm develops and delivers scalable, highly effective digital learning simulations for the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforce. Using Comersive Learning technology, Interplay Learning allows its customers to practice hands-on learning and train to be job-ready in weeks, not years. The company's most recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Interplay Learning is building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/ to learn more.
