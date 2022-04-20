ICC will be displaying an assortment of interconnect products designed for military and aerospace applications
LUMBERTON, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero and a leading distributor of military and aerospace connectors and accessories, will be exhibiting at this year's Space Tech Expo Exposition in Long Beach, California. The show is the West Coast's premier space event that brings together the commercial, civil and military space network.
ICC's exhibit will include a diverse range of cutting-edge military-aerospace products, including naval connectors and accessories, from leading interconnect manufacturers Amphenol Aerospace, Amphenol Pcd, Bel Fuse/Cinch, ITT Cannon and TE Connectivity.
"ICC has been a leading supplier of military and aerospace interconnects for over 35 years," said Julie Trunk, Director of Supplier Management, Interstate Connecting Components. "We are looking forward to exhibiting at Space Tech and sharing how our connector solutions can be beneficial to attendees."
Interstate Connecting Components works with customers of all sizes, supporting both original equipment and contract manufacturers in the military and commercial markets. It will have representatives at booth #6028 for the duration of the exhibit, which will be held May 24 through 25 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.
About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)
A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.
