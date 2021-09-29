THESSALONIKI, Greece, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- interworks.cloud is organizing a free webinar on October 6th at 1:00 PM ET to share trends and insights together with HPE on the evolution and future of cloud services. The webinar will explore the maturity stages of the cloud market and will examine the necessary competencies for IT sellers at each stage. Ultimately, the objective is to help IT sellers assess their cloud maturity readiness for maximizing their profitability.
The two experts joining this online discussion are:
- Alexey Gerasimov is the Vice President, Advisory and Solutions, WW Hybrid Cloud Practice at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. As a seasoned technology executive with over 25 years of experience, he has held a leadership role in HPE and now leads a team of talented experts responsible for envisioning and defining HPE hybrid cloud solutions around the globe.
- Miltos Antoniades is the Growth and Sales Lead for the interworks.cloud platform, responsible for driving growth through existing and new platform customers globally. He is passionate about cloud transformation and strongly believes in the importance of simple communication of complex technology and commercial concepts.
-The webinar will be moderated by Ayman Husain - Director, Customer Success, Data, AI & Advanced Analytics, Azure Intelligent Cloud at Microsoft
This 60-minute webinar is free and includes a live Q&A allowing participants to discuss with the presenters. You can check out the detailed agenda and RSVP here.
About interworks.cloud: Capitalizing on two decades of experience, interworks.cloud has developed a state-of-the-art cloud brokerage platform that transforms traditional IT service businesses into powerful Cloud Solution Providers. Addressing the needs IT sellers all over the world, the interworks.cloud platform automates key cloud service processes, such as billing, ordering, invoicing, and recurring payments for Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft ESD, Acronis, Google Workspace, and other IaaS and SaaS solutions.
