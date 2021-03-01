ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- interworks.cloud & odix have officially announced that FileWall, odix's flagship Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) based security add on for Microsoft 365 Exchange Online will now be available to the interworks.cloud reseller ecosystem. With the addition of FileWall, interworks.cloud partners will now be able to add a vital layer of protection against ransomware and zero-day attacks to their Microsoft 365 users.
With ransomware attacks on the rise and the cyber security solutions landscape becoming more complex, and difficult to navigate, businesses are seeking additional layers of cyber security architecture to provide maximum protection to their data.
Recent security breaches in the industry such as SolarWinds' have significantly increased awareness among Microsoft 365 partners looking for complementary malware prevention solutions. The interworks.cloud – odix partnership makes odix's deep file inspection solutions accessible to interworks.cloud's expansive network of respected Microsoft 365 Resellers.
interworks.cloud chose to add FileWall to its marketplace after noted success in protecting users within the company. From now on, 350+ interworks.cloud resellers in Greece, Cyprus and Malta deploying Microsoft 365 can bundle FileWall's best-in-class anti-malware solutions to their customers with simple click deployment.
FileWall safeguards users through the filtration of embedded active content, the enforcement of file type policies on nested files, and the disarming of content within. Built with sponsorship from the European Commission (Horizon 2020) to provide enterprise-grade deep file inspection malware protection for SMBs, FileWall is the first native Content Disarm and Reconstructions (CDR) based security application for Microsoft Office 365 mailboxes.
According to Stamatis Barbounakis, VP of Sales at interworks.cloud:
"We are very excited to announce the availability of FileWall's deep file inspection services to our resellers. With the demand for security against file-based attacks on the rise, odix's malware prevention solutions are more relevant than ever. Our resellers will now be able to offer their customers the detection plans from odix as complementary security layer to their Microsoft 365 offering".
Dr. Oren Eytan, Founder and CEO of odix stated: "We are pleased to hear the confidence of industry leaders such as interworks.cloud, in realizing the ROI of our security solutions, such as FileWall. With odix's advanced deep file inspection technology and interwork.cloud's long-held market reach and resellers base, we look forward to improving cyber defense system for Microsoft Exchange Online users."
Company Bio's
About interworks.cloud
Interworks SA (registered trademark interworks.cloud), pioneers in providing the best-in-class IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. The company has a global presence, with Headquarters in Greece and representation in the US, UK and Germany.
As a leading Cloud Service Distributor and Provider in the Greek market and abroad, interworks.cloud is counting a 350+ Cloud Services Resellers network and 14+ partnerships with software vendors like Microsoft, Acronis, Google, Webroot, Fortinet and others. interworks.cloud is also a Microsoft Gold Partner and a certified provider for all its vendors providing first-class 24/7 support.
The company's experience in providing services has led to the creation of a state-of-the-art cloud brokerage platform, transforming Traditional IT Service businesses to Cloud Solution Providers.
interworks.cloud also offers its own cloud services - including Cloud Servers, Databases, Backup, Security, S3 Storage, DR as a Service -to the market through its partner network in Greece, Cyprus and Malta.
Occupying more than 100 employees interworks.cloud continuously develops highly innovative products and services, while plans to further expand in the next years both locally and globally.
odix
odix develops and markets advanced anti-malware tools based on its patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (TrueCDR™) technology for preventative cybersecurity in enterprises of all sizes. odix technology prevents the malware infiltration to organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types. Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short.
odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government and others. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in the U.S. and Europe.
To learn more about odix, visit odi-x.com.
Media Contact
Yehudah Sunshine, Odix, +972 544959101, Yehudah@odi-x.com
SOURCE Odix