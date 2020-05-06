OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, a full-service agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, announced a new partnership today with Heart to Heart International (HHI), a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to healthcare services. Intouch is donating more than $100,000 to HHI programs focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19, including infection prevention and control training and hygiene kits.
With the support of Intouch, HHI is making its new infection prevention and control (IPC) training available at no cost to nonprofit organizations. The training is based on guidance from the CDC and WHO, providing information about the novel coronavirus and how to prevent its spread. The training is geared toward community groups, shelters and healthcare-focused organizations.
"One of the most significant ways to fight COVID-19 right now is to stop the transmission of the virus," said Kim Carroll, CEO of Heart to Heart International. "By participating in this training, organizations and individuals are equipped with the knowledge they need to 'break the chain' of transmission and create informed plans for safer working and living environments."
HHI has already provided training to nearly a dozen organizations and is planning Spanish-language versions. The group hopes to scale up to provide 40 trainings per week, reaching approximately 10,000 volunteers and other front-line workers across the U.S.
"As we move into the next phase of the COVID-19 crisis, the IPC training program has the power to save many lives," said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch. "We are grateful for the exceptional work HHI is doing across the country and around the world, and we are proud to support their efforts."
In addition to supporting the IPC training program, Intouch will match employee sponsorships of HHI's $10 "Stay Healthy" kits. The kits include standard hygiene items plus items for infection prevention, including gloves, cloth face coverings, and hand sanitizing wipes. As the country begins the process of opening back up, it will be difficult for those in vulnerable communities to protect themselves from COVID-19. Both the IPC training and Stay Healthy kit match are designed to protect those communities.
To learn more about HHI or to donate to their COVID-19 relief efforts, visit https://www.hearttoheart.org/
About Intouch Group
Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through seven affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch B2D, Intouch Media, Intouch Analytics and Intouch International. Collectively, Intouch Group employs nearly 1,000 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group info@intouchg.com or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.
About Heart to Heart International
Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International (HHI) is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. The organization is a 4-star Charity Navigator charity, a BBB Accredited charity and is on the "Philanthropy 400." To learn more, visit hearttoheart.org.