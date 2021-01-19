UNION, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INTREN, one of the country's largest women-owned utility specialty companies, announced today that Sherina Maye Edwards has been named Chief Executive Officer. The decision comes after Edwards, a three-year member of INTREN's Board of Directors and interim CEO, led the company through a record-breaking year. Edwards will lead the company's team of almost 2,000 employees who work with the nation's leading utility providers, developers and municipalities to build and maintain its infrastructure, providing innovative design, construction and management solutions. Edwards, who is also the former Commissioner of the Illinois Commerce Commission and a former corporate attorney, will build on the company's financial, operational and market strengths while continuing to develop and attract industry leaders.
"Sherina is an exceptional choice to lead this company, and as a board, we have full confidence that she will continue her record of strong leadership," said Founder and Board Chair Loretta Rosenmayer. "In a short time, she has integrated herself with the company, our employees and our customers and has played a key role in the company's future organizational and growth strategy."
During Edwards' tenure as Interim CEO, she placed a consistent and significant focus on operational efficiency, cost reductions, and safety excellence. During this time, the company saw an increase in revenue and profits, setting new records for financial results in 2020.
"I am thrilled to be part of INTREN's future and to work closely with my colleagues to support the infrastructure that powers Americans lives across the country," Edwards says. "INTREN has seen record growth and strong financial results despite a challenging year. I look forward to helping the organization broadening its scope and provide innovative turnkey solutions that serve our customers while championing diversity and inclusion throughout every level of the organization."
Edwards is nationally recognized as a leader in the utility and energy sector with vast experiences in both the public and private sector. She has served in myriad executive roles including a five-year term on the Illinois Commerce Commission. In 2016, Edwards was appointed by President Barack Obama and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx, as Co-Chair of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Voluntary Information-Sharing System Working Group. Prior to her role as interim CEO, Edwards practiced law as an energy attorney and partner at Quarles & Brady in Chicago. In 2017, Edwards was named an Eisenhower Fellow, serving with and advising energy leaders in South Africa and Australia. Edwards is the founder of the Women's Energy Summit and the Women's Energy Network of Chicago and through her work, Edwards has influenced the creation of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council. Edwards also serves on the Board of Directors of Southwest Water Company.
Edwards earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Spelman College, and a Juris Doctorate from Howard University School of Law.
About INTREN
For more than 30 years, INTREN has been an innovative solution partner, dedicated to building and maintaining the infrastructure of the energy industry. With more than 2,000 employees across the county, the company's culture of stewardship guides INTREN to care for others' priorities as if they were their own. Through an unwavering commitment to safety, integrity, customer focus and employee empowerment, the company has succeeded in offering turnkey services to a long list of satisfied clients. As a nationally certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), INTREN is dedicated to supporting women and minorities throughout the industry. INTREN is proud to serve many of the country's foremost utility companies, private contractors and developers, municipalities and cooperatives. For more about INTREN, visit INTREN.com.