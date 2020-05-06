MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid Solutions and Services, LLC ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of a business unit of Delta Solutions and Strategies, LLC. The business unit's assets include the General Services Administration ("GSA") One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services ("OASIS") Pool 4 contract vehicle. GSA approved and completed the novation of this vehicle on May 2, 2020. This transaction represents Intrepid's second acquisition since receiving an investment from Bluestone Investment Partners less than a year ago.
"The acquired business unit provides several components to further enable Intrepid's impressive track record of growth, as well as clear visibility into opportunities to extend our customer footprint amongst the many Federal Agencies that use the OASIS vehicle," said Ryan Hebert, Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid.
The OASIS SB contract is designed to address agencies' needs for a full range of service requirements that integrate multiple professional service disciplines and ancillary services/products with the flexibility for all contract types and pricing at the task order level. "Our team at Intrepid has significant experience leveraging the GSA OASIS contracts to provide a wide range of customers with access to our value-added services. We are excited to add this flexible and important vehicle to our growing portfolio of contracts," said Ken Diller, Chief Growth Officer of Intrepid. The contract's period of performance extends to December 2024.
About Intrepid Solutions and Services, LLC
Established in 2008, Intrepid is a provider of enterprise IT, data analysis, and mission support services primarily to customers in the U.S. Intelligence Community. The Company is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. www.intrepidsolutions.com.
About Bluestone Investment Partners
Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. www.bluestoneinv.com.
About Delta Solutions and Strategies, LLC
Delta Solutions & Strategies, LLC was founded in 2000 and is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing advisory & assistance services, operations and maintenance, modeling and simulation, and training and education support to dozens of mission critical Defense and Civil Government stakeholders around the world.