SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAILHEADX -- While companies, governments and organizations are slowly returning to their offices, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the future of work forever. In fact, nearly 70 percent of people believe the pandemic will permanently change the nature of work and more than 50 percent say that flexible work locations are very important to them. An all-digital, work-from-anywhere world is becoming the new normal. That's why Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today introduced Salesforce Anywhere – bringing together powerful new technologies and platform services to help organizations unlock new levels of productivity and customer success for this new normal.
"The COVID-19 crisis has taught us that companies must be able to sell, service, market and collaborate from anywhere, and that won't change in a post-pandemic world," said Bret Taylor, President and COO Salesforce. "With Salesforce Anywhere we're empowering customers of every size, location and industry to digitally transform with confidence in this all-digital, work-from-anywhere world."
With Salesforce Anywhere organizations can:
- Sell, service and market from anywhere – powered by Salesforce Customer 360 and includes new industry-specific technology from Vlocity;
- Collaborate from anywhere – with the new Salesforce Anywhere app, which embeds chat, alerts, comments and video directly into the Salesforce experience;
- Work from anywhere – with a new employee service solution and new employee data model to enable organizations to build, manage and scale employee apps and services quickly and securely;
- Data from anywhere – with MuleSoft to integrate all data sources and Tableau to see and understand that data – unlocking insights to make better decisions, fast; and
- Skill up from anywhere – with new Einstein Recommendations for Trailhead and new learning content empowering anyone to help drive their company's digital transformation.
Sell, Service, Market and More From Anywhere with Customer 360
Salesforce Customer 360 was built from the ground up for the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. It harnesses the power of the cloud, social, mobile and AI to deliver a single source of truth for every customer across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more. No matter the location or device, teams can build and deliver intelligent, personalized experiences that create lasting, trusted relationships. Continuous innovation across Customer 360, such as the new Service Cloud Voice and Einstein Call Coaching, provides a growing set of capabilities to deliver customer success from anywhere. Also, Salesforce recently deepened its industry expertise with technology from Vlocity, enabling companies to leverage new industry-specific apps, data models, APIs and workflows to reimagine any customer experience for this new normal.
Collaborate From Anywhere: Chat, Alerts, Comments and Video Built Directly into Salesforce
Team success in an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world demands a much larger focus on collaboration. With the new Salesforce Anywhere app – available in public beta via desktop and a native iOS app in July – real-time team chat, notification alerts, comments and even video conferencing will be built directly into the Salesforce experience and available within the context of a user's normal CRM workflow. Instead of resorting to external apps, tools or windows to engage with teammates, that collaboration can happen anywhere within a Salesforce record.
With Salesforce Anywhere, teams can:
- Stay up to speed from anywhere: Users can subscribe to real-time alerts for any changes and updates made within Salesforce – whether it's accounts, records, opportunities or fields – and see these alerts across mobile and desktop. If a deal advances to a new stage, a service case gets revolved or escalated, or any field that matters gets updated, the entire team can get notified instantly.
- Collaborate in context: Teammates can start chatting, via instant message or video, while looking at the same page together within Salesforce. Salesforce will offer a new native real-time chat and video experience powered by Amazon Chime. Zoom will also be offered as an out-of-the-box integration so that organizations can leverage their video conference of choice. No screen sharing is necessary because users can always see which teammates are working on the same Salesforce page, and can even follow teammates to other parts of Salesforce, so teams can instantly move from discussing one sales opportunity to another and truly work side-by-side.
- Take action in the moment: Use in-line comments to add your feedback to any part of a record that needs discussion, and get personalized suggested actions powered by Einstein to update the things you care about quickly.
Coupled with Quip documents and workspaces, all team collaboration can now be done directly within Salesforce. And because it's built on the Salesforce Platform, these features will be customizable and governed by Salesforce permissions — so customer data is secure, and only those granted access to specific data can see it.
Work From Anywhere: Build, Manage and Scale Employee Apps Quickly and Securely
An increasingly remote workforce puts enormous strain on an IT helpdesk, with more complex workloads and an increasing number of service requests flooding in. To manage and scale IT support, and keep workforces productive, Salesforce announced a partnership with Tanium, a leader in unified endpoint management and security, to develop an employee service solution for the new all-digital, work from anywhere world. The solution will give IT teams complete control of all employee devices and services on their network so they can deliver the modern experiences employees need to be successful from anywhere. The Salesforce employee service solution will provide:
- Consistent, effortless support across every device and channel, including AI-powered bots and mobile self-service sites;
- Integrated help desk, asset management and workflows that helps IT automate and securely resolve incidents fast; and
- Complete visibility into every employee coupled with AI-powered productivity tools to drive proactive resolution
Providing a great work-from-anywhere employee experience also requires organizations to deliver entirely new apps and services to empower a distributed workforce. Available today, Salesforce is introducing the Employee Data Model – a new set of standard objects and fields to accelerate development of employee apps. Salesforce recently used the Employee Data Model to create Work.com. It is designed to Common Information Model (CIM) standards to simplify integration and interoperability with the core systems that house employee data, such as human resource information systems (HRIS) or human capital management (HCM) systems.
Data from Anywhere: Insights From Any Source to Make Better Decisions, Fast
With MuleSoft and Tableau, organizations can unlock, understand and act on insights from their data, anywhere it resides. Customers can leverage MuleSoft to easily access and integrate data from any source using API-led connectivity, greatly expanding the data available for analysis. Organizations can then visualize and identify valuable insights from the most up-to-date and reliable data with Tableau – to make business decisions quickly and with confidence from anywhere. For example, the new COVID-19 Data Platform leverages the power of MuleSoft and Tableau to gather, unify and deliver trusted COVID-19 data that can be visualized to guide safe return-to-work strategies.
Skill Up From Anywhere: Trailhead Delivers New Content and AI-Powered Learning Recommendations
The digital imperative makes continuous learning and reskilling more important than ever. As organizations introduce new apps, services and workflows in this new environment, their current and future employees must learn new skills. Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, empowers anyone to learn in-demand skills for the future of work.
New Einstein Recommendations for Trailhead uses Salesforce's industry-leading AI to provide a personalized, intelligent learning experience tailored to every individual's career goals. The Netflix-style recommendations appear on a learner's Trailhead homepage and after they complete a badge – on both desktop and the Trailhead GO mobile app. As Einstein learns more about each individual based on their recent activities and the behaviors of similar learners, the recommendations become smarter and more tailored.
With weekly content releases, Trailhead is also delivering new resources to help companies and learners navigate the future of work, including how to Go Digital Fast, Develop a Virtual Business Strategy and How to Reopen Safely with Work.com. In addition, new Customer 360 Guides provide trusted blueprints and best practices to help companies understand how to achieve a Customer 360 for their business – built on the success of others. And finally, with the new Trail Together: Skill Building live-stream series on Trailhead LIVE, experts can now guide learners with real-time interaction through the steps of earning a badge – answering questions and providing guidance along the way.
Availability
- The Salesforce Anywhere App is expected to be available in beta in July with customers globally. The product is expected to be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The employee service solution, built in partnership between Salesforce and Tanium, is expected to be available in beta in November 2020.
- The Employee Data Model is generally available today and included with Workplace Command Center.
- Einstein Recommendations for Trailhead is generally available today in English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.
- Einstein Call Coaching is expected to be generally available in the third quarter of 2020.
- Service Cloud Voice is expected to be generally available in the third quarter of 2020.
Additional Information
- Salesforce will showcase Salesforce Anywhere today at TrailheaDX – the company's fifth annual developer conference. Tune in live here.
- Learn more about Vlocity here.
- Learn more about the Salesforce Anywhere App here.
- Learn more about Salesforce's employee service solution here.
- Learn more about the Employee Data Model here.
- Learn more about new Trailhead content and Einstein Recommendations here.
- Today at TrailheaDX, Salesforce will announce $1.25M in grants to Year Up and the City University of New York to help young adults gain meaningful work experiences. Read the announcement here.
- At TrailheaDX, Salesforce is showcasing new developer tools for building, scaling and shipping apps anywhere. Read more about them here.
About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.