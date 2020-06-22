NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Acquirers Funds ("Acquirers") and Exchange Traded Concepts to offer the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSE: DEEP), which is available for trading on the NYSE Arca. Effective today, Roundhill will act as the fund's sponsor, and Acquirers will provide the underlying index. DEEP previously traded as the Deep Value ETF, ticker DVP.
Roundhill co-founder Will Hershey commented, "while we continue to focus on building out our suite of thematic ETFs, we believe that a generational opportunity exists in value stocks at current. We are fortunate to have been able to partner with Tobias and Acquirers Funds, who bring deep domain expertise in value investing to the product."
Tobias Carlisle, Founder and Principal of Acquirers Funds said: "We believe that there are historic opportunities in deep value stocks, and small-cap deep value stocks in particular. But while value has delivered material long-run outperformance versus growth1, it's not enough to buy the cheapest stocks. Any company with a seemingly depressed stock price can make it through many value screens but, in our view, truly undervalued stocks are much more than 'cheap'; they also have strong, liquid balance sheets, a robust business capable of generating free cash flows, and buyback meaningful amounts of stock.
We begin our investment process with the 'acquirer's multiple,' the measure financial acquirers such as activists and buyout firms use to find potential targets," he continued. "We take a holistic approach to valuation, examining assets, earnings, and cash flows, to understand the economic reality of each company. An important part of this process is a forensic-accounting diligence of the financial statements, particularly the notes and management's discussion and analysis, in an effort to find information that may impact investment decisions."
Top holdings for DEEP as of the close on 6/19/2020 are AmerisourceBergen (5.54%), Tech Data (5.43%), and Best Buy (5.22%).
Tobias Carlisle is the author of the best-selling books The Acquirer's Multiple, Deep Value, and Quantitative Value, which set out the philosophy underpinning the fund.
The Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Acquirers Deep Value Index.
To learn more about the fund, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/deep.
About Roundhill Investments
Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future.
The firm advises the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSE: NERD), and the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ). To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.
About Acquirers Funds
Acquirers Funds, LLC is a deep-value investment firm located in Los Angeles, California managed by Tobias Carlisle.
The firm advises The Acquirers Fund (NYSE: ZIG), a long/short deep value ETF of U.S. listed securities.
About Exchange Traded Concepts
Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor with passive and active exemptive relief from the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940 to launch custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box™ Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market with the operational and regulatory experience necessary to manage the complexities of launching and managing an ETF. By developing strategic partnerships with veteran ETF service providers, ETC assists investment managers, independent advisors, foreign asset managers, research and index providers and others in navigating the exchange-traded fund launch and ongoing management process with the time-sensitivity and professional guidance essential for maintaining regulatory compliance. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website.
Effective June 22, 2020, Roundhill Financial Inc. became the fund's sponsor and the fund's name, ticker, benchmark index, and investment objective changed. DEEP previously traded as the Deep Value ETF, ticker DVP. Exchange-Traded Concepts, LLC remains the fund's investment adviser.
DEEP and ZIG are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. BETZ and NERD are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
