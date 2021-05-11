DEARBORN, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 28, 2021, The Henry Ford's Invention Convention Michigan honored student inventors for their outstanding inventions and problem-solving solutions during a virtual awards ceremony. Based on this year's entries, 15 student inventors from across the state will be participating in the Raytheon Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, powered by The Henry Ford, taking place virtually on June 24, 2021.
Invention Convention Michigan provides an opportunity for youth inventors and entrepreneurs, 3rd-12th grade, to display their critical thinking and entrepreneurial skills. More than 750 students participated in Invention Convention Michigan in their classrooms in 2021, with 205 inventors qualifying in the state finals.
Students showcased their inventions/products to a group of judges who selected winners based on the inventor's process, the project's impact, the problem it solved and the inventor's presentation. The competition is broken down into age brackets based on the national competition rules, with one grand prize winner selected.
This year's inventors taking home top honors include:
- Twelfth-graders John Canelopoulos, Jonathan Jackson, Cayden Saunders from Northville High School, received the Grand Prize, presented by AAA and 1st place honors in the 9-12th grade category for their COVID-19 Effective Face Mask for Athletes.
- Eleventh-graders Sasha Lee and Adam VanderMolen from Huron High School, received the Make the World Award, presented by Stanley Black & Decker for their Search and Rescue Drone Attachment System.
- Eleventh-grader Emma Kaipainen from Huron High School received the Sustainability Award, presented by BASF and 2nd place honors in the 9-12th grade category, for her Walking Shipping Container Home.
- Fifth-grader Tyler Parks, from Novi Meadows, received the Best Display Board Award, presented by Kerr Russell and 2nd place honors in the 3rd-5th grade category for his Mailbot.
Other first place winners included Shreyas Ikare from Novi Meadows in the 6-8th grade category for the Green Energy- Wind Operated Car Power Outlet, and 3rd-5th grade category winner, Praseeda Munnagi an independent inventor from Ann Arbor, for the Clean Cube.
To watch the full awards ceremony, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwViEUrO4ok
Invention Convention Michigan is a space for the Michigan STEM community to celebrate and be inspired by inventors and entrepreneurs of all ages, backgrounds and disciplines.
About The Henry Ford
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.
Media Contact
Melissa Foster, The Henry Ford, 3139826126, melissaf@thehenryford.org
SOURCE The Henry Ford