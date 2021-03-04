WOODRIDGE, Ill., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems, announced today that Daniel Winterton has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. Winterton officially started with Inventus Power on February 1, 2021 and is based out of Woodridge, IL USA, the company's corporate headquarters. He is responsible for the leadership and management of the organization's global finance, accounting, and IT groups.
"I am excited to join Inventus Power, an engineering and technology leader within the rapidly growing global Li-ion battery industry," said Winterton. "The company is already well-positioned for long-term success and I look forward to ensuring its continued financial health as it progresses into the next phase of growth and expansion."
Winterton brings with him 19 years of experience driving financial execution and leadership in various manufacturing organizations. Prior to joining Inventus Power, he served as the CFO of Stanley Black & Decker Global Auto Fastening; Controller and VP of Finance for Eaton Hydraulics Americas region; and held several positions at Honeywell. Winterton holds an MBA from Brigham Young University with a concentration in Finance, a B.A. in Marketing from Brigham Young University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
"Dan is an accomplished financial leader and I'm thrilled to have him on our executive leadership team," stated Patrick Trippel, President & CEO. "As CFO, he will play a critical role in executing our global business strategy and continuing to drive sustainable, profitable growth."
Jim Jackson, who was filling the roles of both CFO and COO, will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer leading the company's global operations & supply chain teams through continued expansion and profitability.
About Inventus Power:
Inventus Power, founded in 1960, is the leading provider of advanced battery systems for global OEMs. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of battery packs, chargers, and power supplies across a broad range of portable, motive & stationary applications.
With multi-country locations across four continents and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, China, & Malaysia, the company is strategically positioned to support the needs of global brands.
From design & engineering to performance testing & mass production, Inventus Power provides accelerated end-to-end solutions. Its broad market/application expertise, technology agnostic approach, global footprint, and vertical integration enable the delivery of safe, reliable & innovative power solutions at an exceptional speed to market.
