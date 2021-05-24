WOODRIDGE, Ill., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventus Power today announced that it has joined Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q)'s new partner program, "Charged by Delta-Q." The program provides Inventus Power with the tools to pursue new opportunities with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As part of Charged by Delta-Q, Inventus Power can showcase its integrations with Delta-Q in a curated network of tested and compatible battery and charging solutions.
"Inventus Power has been working in collaboration with Delta-Q since 2017 and jointly guiding OEMs through the battery electrification process," stated Tom Nguyen, VP of Business Development. "Together, we've been able to provide OEMs with high-quality, high-performance Li-ion battery & charging solutions that are optimized for the application and operate harmoniously as a system. Being part of the Charged by Delta-Q battery compatibility program provides our OEM customers with validated charging options and may also introduce Inventus Power to OEMs in new markets who are looking for safe, reliable, and intelligent Li-ion battery solutions."
Affiliation with the program will increase Inventus Power's visibility among leading OEMs in search of solutions that offer electric products with best-in-class performance, prolonged battery life and maximized uptime. Through the program, OEMs can view tested Inventus Power algorithms that have been optimized with Delta-Q such as the M-24V90-TRX PROTRXion™ battery and IC series chargers.
Inventus Power is authorized to use the "Charged by Delta-Q" logo which signifies to OEMs that Inventus Power's battery was iteratively tested and validated by Delta-Q's team of engineers. It also offers Inventus Power the opportunity to further penetrate markets that Delta-Q currently operates in, such as material handling, aerial work platform, professional cleaning, low-speed electric vehicle, and more.
"The objective of Delta-Q's compatibility program is to help partners like Inventus Power increase awareness around the quality of their battery solutions and battery management systems (BMS), which Delta-Q has trusted for years. Through the trademark of 'Charged by Delta-Q', OEMs will have the confidence that the power solution was iteratively tested and validated by the highest standards," said Steve Blaine, Co-CEO and EVP, Engineering and Quality at Delta-Q.
To learn more about Inventus Power's solutions available on Charged by Delta-Q, visit: https://info.inventuspower.com/charged-by-delta-q
