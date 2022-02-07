LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading metal industry software company, Invera, has expanded operations to the United Kingdom. With Invera's new London office, metal and steel stockholders in the UK and Europe now have unprecedented access to the world-class STRATIX and INVEX metal ERP systems.
The UK team will help service both Invera's large existing metal service center base in the area and future customers with extensive consulting and support services. The core architecture of the INVEX metal software has been designed to facilitate international operations and addresses various foreign requirements, making it a robust and versatile metal industry enterprise software.
"The new Invera UK office will help us accommodate the rapid growth and interest in our metal and steel industry cloud software, INVEX. Our unique software solution helps meet the need for a metal specific software package in the UK and Europe." says Ray Vasson, President Invera Corp.
INVEX Cloud-Based Metal ERP Software
Invera cloud-based metal software solutions are used by:
Metal service centers
Metal stockholders
Plate metal service centers
Metal distributors
Metal processors
Toll processors and toll converters
Metal and Steel Building product distributors
Metal and Steel Tube mills
Invera's Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Vikaas Rao-Aourpally states "We have a long history and robust experience in the UK and Europe with our metal service center software products. Having just completed a recent implementation in France this past year, we see the demand continuing for software products, which can be implemented quickly and with few modifications for metal stockholders."
About Invera
Invera's metal enterprise ERP solutions have provided metal service center, metal distribution, and metal processing industries with a competitive edge for over 40 years. STRATIX and the INVEX cloud-based metal software platforms empower digital transformation by providing intuitive and easy-to-use features which can be implemented quickly. Invera's commitment to the metals industry is endorsed by over 600 sites in North America, Europe and the Middle East at single-site and multi-site companies.
For more information, contact Invera at (514)-925-8558 or visit http://www.invera.com.
Media Contact
Ray Vasson, Invera, +1 214-846-9155, rayv@invera.com
SOURCE Invera